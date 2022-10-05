Garlic Philly Cheese “Stake” Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Orlando Food Review

For Halloween Horror Nights 2022 in Orlando, a classic monsters themed food tent sells an interesting sandwich. This scary themed food tent resides within the Kid Zone area of Universal Studios Florida. In honor of Dracula (or perhaps for protection from him when experiencing the “Legends Collide” house) a garlic themed sandwich can be purchased. Most people found this sandwich to offer good theme park value and taste.

The Garlic Philly Cheese “Stake” sold at this classic monster themed tent costs $10.99. For your money, you get a sandwich filled with tender shaved beef, caramelized onions, peppers, sauteed mushrooms, Muenster cheese, and roasted garlic aioli. As a bonus, you get an order of curly fries. In contrast to the “Good Guys Burger”, the inclusion of fries adds value to this sandwich for same basic price. This “stake” sandwich comes with a black hoagie slider roll. Like several other items this year at Halloween Horror Nights, black dye creates a great imagery for spooky food items. If you have concerns about the after-effects of eating lots of black dye, maybe this item should be avoided.

Yet, the presentation of this sandwich hits the bullseye. The wooden stake holding it together matches vampire lore perfectly. The black colored bread fits the theme well also.

Regarding portion size, this sandwich and fries stand up against almost all theme park quick service meals around this price point. Even those of us that prefer regular fries over curly ones appreciate the added side.

In terms of flavor, this sandwich offers plenty. Now, I found too much garlic and salty aspects for my taste buds. However, the menu tells you what to expect, right? At this point, please insert your own joke about this sandwich having enough garlic to keep any vampire away. The protein itself passes as above average theme park quality. Universal Orlando resides far from the south Philadelphia debate of Pat’s or Geno’s in terms of best cheesesteak. Yet, unless you need one of those great cheesesteaks, this sandwich provides above average quality in terms of the steak. So, this should be acceptable for you to recharge during Halloween Horror Nights.

On the negative side, the bun to meat ratio skews to the bun side. Also, based on contents, this sandwich ranks high on the potential of making a mess scale. Get plenty of napkins. In addition, it might be just me, but I found this type of Muenster cheese too garlic filled for theme park food.

Yet, for basically $11 before any applicable discounts, this sandwich and fries makes a good choice. If you can get past the garlic and black bun, this sandwich should be on your food list for Halloween Horror Nights.

As always, eat like you mean it!