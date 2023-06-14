Garden Grill Breakfast Returns: How Was It?







One of the most cost-effective and enjoyable character meals at Walt Disney World occurs at the Garden Grill Restaurant at Epcot. Garden Grill Restaurant resumed character breakfast dining on June 14. How did it go?

In Epcot, the Garden Grill Restaurant provides a great option for character dining. Unless you want to meet princesses at Akershus Royal Banquet Hall, this character dining option shines as superior at Epcot. Garden Grill guests encounter Chip, Dale, Mickey, and Pluto most days.

Garden Grill is a character dining restaurant in the Land Pavilion, above the Living with the Land ride. While you dine on the farm-to-table family-style platters, the characters come by to say hello, chat some and take a few photos if you like.

Rotating Restaurant

Oh, did we mention that the restaurant rotates? Yes, it turns very slowly, so do not worry about motion sickness or if your seating location lacks the best view at first during your meal. Due to the area and nature of this restaurant, guests receive some unique views of the Living with the Land attraction as they dine. This different perspective of that attraction enhances the dining experience.

Garden Grill now serves breakfast for $42/adult and $27/child. The breakfast menu offers many of the standard breakfast items at Walt Disney World.

The lunch and dinner menu shows off the farm-to-table style meal guests enjoy here. Lunch and dinner cost $55 and $36.

The lunch and dinner menus include fresh garden salad, grilled beef with chimichurri, barbecue-roasted chicken, seasonal vegetables, southern-style spoon bread, mashed potatoes, and mac & cheese. Remember, this table service dining is all you care to enjoy, so feel free to enjoy it.

Garden Grill Breakfast

This character breakfast has been highly anticipated since the announcement of its return happened. The breakfast menu consists of many of the usual suspects. You will be presented with the following:

Cinnamon Breakfast Loaf

Scrambled Eggs

Smoked Bacon

Mickey-shaped Waffles with Syrup

Fresh Fruit

Cheesy Potato Casserole

Grilled Flank Steak with Ranchero Sauce.

Also, plant-based options can be enjoyed. That menu looks like this:

Fresh Sliced Watermelon

Scrambled “Eggs”

Impossible™ Breakfast Sausage

Home Fries

Plant-based Mickey Waffles.

First Morning

As expected, the first morning back with breakfast at Garden Grill drew crowds. The characters were wonderful for guests as they usually are at the Garden Grill Restaurant.

Our friends GooToYou! went on the first morning that breakfast returned. They stated that the breakfast meal was very nice. As expected, the family-style breakfast involved nothing groundbreaking. Still, the meal brought overall enjoyment. Guests can expect classic breakfast food and a few standout menu items.

The Cinnamon Breakfast Loaf arrives at the table first. The overall flavor of the bread was decent, according to GooToYou! They said it tasted like monkey bread, but the inside got slightly dry since it was a loaf. Nonetheless, the bread made a solid opening portion for breakfast. The edges were crispy and pretty good. If you can get a fresh loaf, it is one of the best parts of the meal.

They also mentioned that the watermelon was fresh and a welcome addition to the meal. In addition, the potato casserole was nice and fresh. This made a unique breakfast menu addition.

Like the lunch and dinner menus, the steak or beef portion of the family-style breakfast “brings the good enjoyment” as GooToYou! likes to say. The Flank Steak provides good flavor, and the ranchero sauce adds spice. Still, this spice will not overwhelm most people.

The Mickey waffles, eggs, and bacon were just simple Disney breakfast food. While everything is fine with those, they match the quality across the Disney property.

If you are a fan of POG juice, then Garden Grill offers unlimited POG juice. This popular beverage includes passion fruit, orange, and guava nectar.

Summary of Garden Grill Breakfast

Overall, the Garden Grill provides the expected quality experience. This character dining option continues to provide above-average food with great character interactions. Most guests that dine here speak of wishing to return. As always, eat like you mean it!