Game Spot Does Star Wars Poll and Fans Did Not Pick Disney’s Sequel Trilogy







For May the 4th Game Spot did a poll with several categories where fans could choose which trilogy did something the best. The results were posted today, and fans chose the Prequels and Orginal Trilogy (OG) but not the Sequel Trilogy by Disney.

The poll results are in 🗳 Here are your #StarWarsDay superlatives (sorry sequels 😢) pic.twitter.com/IOnafjGHP2 — GameSpot (@GameSpot) May 4, 2023

The categories and winners were as follows:

Best Lightsaber Duels – Prequels.

Best Villains – OG Trilogy.

Best Creatures – OG Trilogy.

Best Space Battles -Prequels.

Best Romantic Moment – OG Trilogy.

Best Plot Twist – OG Trilogy.

Game Spot even had to say, “Sorry sequels” in their post.

Game Spot even ranked 27 of the ‘Star Wars’ shows and films and put ‘Rise of Skywalker’ below the ‘Star Wars Holiday Special.’ The Disney sequels, in general, were listed far behind the Original Trilogy, which placed 1,2 and 4 in the list of 27. ‘The Phantom Menace’ and ‘Revenge of the Sith’ were placed above the Disney sequel trilogy.

‘The Force Awakens’ was at number 16, ‘The Last Jedi’ hit number 13, and ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ was set at number 22.

Of course, it’s just one person’s opinion, but many commentators said they might have ordered it differently, but the OG films would have likely stayed near the top.

It’s just interesting to see. The demand for ‘Star Wars’ continues to drop, and many of Disney’s issues came after the highly divisive “The Last Jedi’ film. Now Lucasfilm wants to go back to the sequel trilogy for future films. Doesn’t seem like a good idea to me. But that’s my opinion.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!