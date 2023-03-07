Galactic Starcuiser Hotel Cutting Down To Two Voyages Per Week Starting in October







When it was first announced many people were excited at the idea of a Star Wars themed hotel experience. The thrill of spending two nights on a sale ship, seeing all sorts of alien creatures and Star Wars characters is enough to make almost anyone excited.







But only one year since opening the hotel has not been received the way Disney had originally intended. The high price tag, the lack of believable immersion and feeling like it was thrown together cheaply quickly made guests cancel bookings en masse. For many it was a “one-and-done” experience.







Since then Disney has been trying desperately to advertise the hotel with appearances in specials and novels. Just recently it was even reported that Disney Vacation Club members and even Cast Members would receive 50% off on visits. There have also been rumors about some cast members being let go.



But now it appears that there is even more bad news for the struggling hotel as a new report says that starting this October the Galactic Starcruiser Hotel will only operate twice per week, except for some “holidays”. This is most likely due to the lack of bookings and possible budget cuts. With less money that means less cast members will be required.







The future of the hotel is uncertain as surely the costs to keep the place operating are pretty high, and if it isn’t making a return on the investment then it isn’t worth keeping open.

Many are wondering why they aren’t yet cutting the price.

Had the hotel been themed around the original trilogy and been more affordable, say $2,000 as opposed to $6,000 it might be worth the price. But instead of seeing fan favorite characters like C-3PO, R2-D2 and Darth Vader we get a bunch of OCs and a glimpse at Rey and Kylo Ren. It would be like Universal advertising a Harry Potter themed hotel yet everything was based on Fantastic Beasts. Not really something people would enjoy.



