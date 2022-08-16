Funko Scores Two Finalists Spots In The ‘Toy Of The Year’ Awards!

The Toy Foundation’s annual Toy Of The Year Awards has its finalists, and Funko scored two nominations in two entirely different categories. In a report from PR News Wire, Funko secured a place in both the Grown-Up Toy Of The Year category and in Collectible Of The Year. You can still vote for the top toy in each category here until September 2nd. Winners will be announced on September 20th.

The two “toys” in question are Disney’s KingdoMania and Universal’s Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar. Both are board games, but the Disney one, of course, is more focused on collectibles. KingdoMania requires players to buy blind bags called Game Balls to obtain new characters and level tiles. The point of the game is to force glitches out of the game tiles. A Super Game Pack is available that will instantly allow two people to start playing with 20 tiles, four characters, and two items. There are 40 figures in all to collect, including variants.

Disney Kingdomania is an expandable game with fun collectible figures that takes place inside a make-believe, 8-bit video game where glitches are mixing up the levels! Players must patch the glitches before it’s “Game Over” for their favorite Disney & Pixar characters.

Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar is a more traditional board game for ages ten and up. The point of the game is to build your own Jurassic Park. It looks like a reasonably technical game that includes surveying sectors, planning which dinosaur is best for specific environments, and managing risk.

Play through 12 thrilling adventures in which you’ll customize an entirely unique game board and breed new dinosaurs you cannot unmake. Your team’s fateful choices will have a lasting impact, creating your own Isla Nublar story. Your experience will culminate in an endlessly replayable game of your own creation.

I could explain how to play the game, but this hot redhead in the video below can do a far better job:

Do either of these Funko titles interest you? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Source: PR News Wire]