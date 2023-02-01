Funko Fair Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Pop! Figures







For the final day of Funko Fair we have the release of 40th Anniversary Return of the Jedi Funko Pop! figures. There are several exclusives as well as open Pop offerings! I will try to list as many as I can for you!

Pre-order for July, 2023

“Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi with this stellar collectible! While the Battle of Endor rages below, Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader duel in the Emperor’s throne room aboard the second Death Star, based on the 1983 Star Wars film. This Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Luke Vs. Darth Vader Pop! Vinyl Moment measures approximately 6 1/4-inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box. Complete your Star Wars collection by bringing this galactic showdown into your home!”

This figure glows-in-the-dark and is a pre-order for April 2023.

“Entertainment Earth Exclusive! It’s time to celebrate 40 adventurous years of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi with this stellar collectible. The Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Hologram Luke Skywalker Glow-in-the-Dark Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive stands about 4 1/2-inches tall and features a holographic version of the beloved Jedi from the 1983 film, complete with a blue glow-in-the-dark deco! He comes packaged in a window display box.”

Pre-order for May.

“Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Return of the Jedi™ with the most stellar fandom of all! The party is in full swing at Jabba the Hutt’s Palace™, thanks to Pop! Max Rebo™! Jam out with this musician when you book his band for a gig in your Star Wars™ collection. Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4.05-inches tall.”

Pre-order for May 9th.

“Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Return of the Jedi™ with the most stellar fandom of all! With the Death Star™ destroyed, the Empire has been defeated! Now it’s time to drum up some fun on the forest moon of Endor™ with Pop! Brethupp™. Complete your Star Wars™ collection by bringing this exclusive, festive Ewok™ into your home. Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 3.35-inches tall.”

Hot Topic will also have an Emperor Exclusive and Vader Keychain.

“Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi with this stellar Luke Skywalker collectible! Based on the 1983 Star Wars film, Luke Skywalker has arrived at Jabba the Hutt’s Palace to rescue his friends! This Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Luke Skywalker Pop! Vinyl Figure measures approximately 4 1/2-inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box.”

Amazon link

Pre-order May 2023

“Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi with this stellar collectible! Based on the 1983 Star Wars film, Jabba the Hutt is willing to grant you an audience in his Palace. This Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Jabba with Salacious Crumb Deluxe Pop! Vinyl Figure measures approximately 5 3/4-inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box. ”

Amazon link

Pre-order May, 2023

“Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi with this stellar Wicket collectible! Based on the 1983 Star Wars film, Wicket is here to welcome you to the forest moon of Endor! This Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Wicket Pop!”

Pre-order June 2023.

“Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi with this stellar C-3PO collectible! Based on the 1983 Star Wars film, C-3PO has stunned the Ewoks by levitating in his throne on the forest moon of Endor! This Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary C-3P0 in chair Pop! Vinyl Figure measures approximately 4 1/2-inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box. ”

Pre-order May 2023.

“Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi with this stellar Princess Leia collectible! Based on the 1983 Star Wars film, Princess Leia has donned her Boushh disguise to infiltrate Jabba the Hutt’s Palace!This Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Princess Leia (Boushh) Pop! Vinyl Figure measures approximately 4 1/4-inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box.”

Pre-order June 2023.

“Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi with this stellar Darth Vader collectible! Based on the 1983 Star Wars film, Darth Vader has betrayed his master, Emperor Palpatine, to save his only son, Luke Skywalker, but at a tremendous cost. This Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Darth Vader (unmasked) Pop! Vinyl Figure measures approximately 3 1/2-inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box.”

Pre-order for June 2023.

“Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi with this stellar Princess Leia collectible! Based on the 1983 Star Wars film, Princess Leia is ready to lead the Rebels on the Battle of Endor! This Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Princess Leia (Endor) Pop! Vinyl Figure measures approximately 4 1/4-inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box.”

There is a Hot Topic Exclusive Emperor Palpatine coming soon too, but it isn’t showing up yet.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Amazon links are affiliate links.