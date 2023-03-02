Full Disney 100 Vera Bradley Collections Now Available







Disney has teamed up with Vera Bradley once again. This time they are bringing us new Disney 100 collections featuring two patterns and Snow White! Yesterday a few items were made available on Shop Disney, but today the entire collection was released on VeraBradley.com.

The patterns are called Disney Classics on the Green and Disney Classics Swirl.

Let’s take a look!

Disney Classics on the Green make up the majority of offerings in this collection:

Disney Classics Swirl has a limited number of offerings:

Disney’s Snow White is also limited:

The colors are beautiful on these and the black backgrounds make them pop more! I love the amount of different types of pieces as well!

What do you think? Which pattern is your favorite? Which items are your favorite?

Comment and let us know!