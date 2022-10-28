Frozen Elsa and Anna nuiMOs are Coming Soon!

Shop Disney has posted an image to their coming soon section that shows two new nuiMOs coming, just in time for the winter season. Elsa and Anna from Frozen will be releasing soon!
The pair are wearing outfits that seem to be inspired by ‘Frozen 2.’
The most recent nuiMOs have been Marvel related and prior to that Princess Tiana was the most recent princess added.
Currently there is a Buy 2 get 1 free on select nuiMO plush and outfits. You can see what’s available Here!
No word on when these will be released yet, but I look forward to it.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.