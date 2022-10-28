Frozen Elsa and Anna nuiMOs are Coming Soon!

Shop Disney has posted an image to their coming soon section that shows two new nuiMOs coming, just in time for the winter season. Elsa and Anna from Frozen will be releasing soon!

The pair are wearing outfits that seem to be inspired by ‘Frozen 2.’

The most recent nuiMOs have been Marvel related and prior to that Princess Tiana was the most recent princess added.

Currently there is a Buy 2 get 1 free on select nuiMO plush and outfits. You can see what’s available Here!

No word on when these will be released yet, but I look forward to it.

