Frozen 3: Elsa Could Be EVIL if Disney Follows Original ‘The Snow Queen’ Fairytale







Details are sparse about Disney’s third animated Frozen movie. Could a hypothetical plotline for Frozen III force Disney fans to “let it go” when it comes to viewing Elsa as the hero of the Arrendale story? Could Elsa turn to the “dark side” and finally become the Snow Queen?

What if Disney revisited the original fairytale that Frozen was based on, Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Snow Queen?”

From Evil Snow Queen to the Singing Sisters of Disney’s ‘Frozen’

The production history of Disney’s blockbuster hit, “Frozen,” is a tale of creative evolution and determination. Originally inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Snow Queen,” the film underwent a fascinating transformation as Disney worked tirelessly to adapt the story into the enchanting masterpiece that captured hearts worldwide.

Disney’s fascination with Andersen’s “The Snow Queen” dates back to the late 1930s. However, attempts to adapt the tale into a film faced numerous challenges due to the complexity of the story and its characters. Early versions struggled to capture the essence of the source material, resulting in multiple rewrites and stalled progress.

In the early 2000s, Disney’s creative team revisited the concept of “The Snow Queen,” focusing on the bond between two sisters rather than a traditional romantic storyline. This shift in focus became the cornerstone of “Frozen.” By centering the narrative on the relationship between Elsa and Anna, the filmmakers tapped into themes of love, self-acceptance, and empowerment that resonated deeply with modern audiences.

One of the most significant changes from the original concept was Elsa’s transformation. Originally envisioned as a traditional villain, Elsa evolved into a multi-dimensional character struggling with her magical powers and fear of hurting others. This change added depth to the story and allowed audiences to empathize with Elsa’s internal struggles.

But what if Disney decided to return Elsa to her villainous roots for a third “Frozen” movie?

The Differences Between Disney’s ‘Frozen’ and ‘The Snow Queen’

Disney’s “Frozen” captivated audiences worldwide with its enchanting tale of sisterhood, magic, and self-discovery. However, many may not realize that the movie is a reinterpretation of Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale “The Snow Queen.” Let’s explore the significant differences between Disney’s “Frozen” and Andersen’s original story, highlighting the creative liberties taken by the filmmakers.

Disney’s “Frozen” centers around the bond between sisters Elsa and Anna. Elsa possesses magical ice powers that she struggles to control, inadvertently plunging their kingdom into eternal winter. In Andersen’s “The Snow Queen,” the protagonist Gerda embarks on a journey to rescue her friend Kai, who is trapped by the titular Snow Queen in her icy palace.

Love, particularly sisterly love, takes center stage in “Frozen.” The movie highlights Anna’s unwavering devotion to Elsa, and it’s this act of true love that ultimately saves the day. Andersen’s tale emphasizes the purity of friendship and the power of innocent love. Gerda’s journey is driven by her deep friendship and care for Kai.

The magical elements in “Frozen” are tied to Elsa’s ice powers, creating a visually stunning world of ice and snow. The trolls and Olaf, the friendly snowman, contribute to the magical atmosphere. Magic is more mysterious and distant in Andersen’s tale. The Snow Queen’s icy powers and her domain create an eerie and enchanting backdrop for Gerda’s quest.

Elsa’s fear of hurting others with her powers leads her to isolate herself. Anna’s journey involves understanding Elsa’s struggles and restoring their bond. The Snow Queen’s motivations are enigmatic, and Kai’s heart is frozen by a shard that distorts his perception of love and beauty.

The climax of “Frozen” revolves around Anna’s act of self-sacrifice to save Elsa. Her act of true love thaws the kingdom and heals Elsa’s heart. In “The Snow Queen,” Gerda’s unwavering love and innocence break the Snow Queen’s curse over Kai, melting his frozen heart and ending the eternal winter.

A more faithful animated adaptation of “The Snow Queen” was released in Russia in 1957, and other more faithful adaptations have been released since then. Perhaps Disney wanted to take things in a different direction for this very reason.

Elsa Could Let Her Heroism Go and Embrace Her Inner Snow Queen in ‘Frozen 3?’

In “Frozen 3,” Disney could delve deeper into Elsa’s magical powers, aligning them more closely with the enigmatic Snow Queen from Andersen’s tale. Elsa’s journey could involve uncovering the history of her powers, possibly tied to an ancient curse or prophecy. This quest would mirror Gerda’s mission to rescue Kai, as Elsa sets out to find answers and solutions, aided by her sister Anna and the companions they’ve met along the way.

The Quest for True Love and Friendship

While “Frozen 1” and “2” emphasized the power of sisterly love, “Frozen 3” could echo Andersen’s themes of friendship and innocence. Just as Gerda’s love melts Kai’s frozen heart, Elsa’s journey could highlight the importance of true friendships in overcoming challenges. Existing characters like Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven could play pivotal roles in supporting Elsa and Anna, showcasing the strength of bonds beyond familial ties.

The Transformation of Elsa and Anna’s Relationship

Andersen’s fairy tale often deals with transformation and growth. “Frozen 3” could bring the sisters’ relationship full circle, with Anna embracing her role as a protector and guide for Elsa, paralleling Gerda’s steadfast dedication to Kai. Elsa’s journey to understand and control her powers could mirror Kai’s transformation from a cold, distant demeanor to a heart warmed by Gerda’s love.

A Haunting and Enchanting Setting

To capture the eerie and enchanting atmosphere of Andersen’s tale, “Frozen 3” could introduce a new enchanted realm or mystical location. This setting could be where Elsa discovers the origins of her powers or faces the main antagonist, who embodies the essence of the Snow Queen from the original story. The visual contrast between this new realm and Arendelle’s kingdom would add depth to the film’s world-building.

An Unconventional Villain

Andersen’s Snow Queen is a complex and mysterious character with motives shrouded in ambiguity. “Frozen 3” could introduce an antagonist who isn’t overtly villainous but is driven by their own motives that clash with Elsa and Anna’s goals. This character could challenge the sisters’ beliefs and push them to grow even further, echoing the subtle complexity of Andersen’s original narrative.

Would Disney Actually Make Elsa Evil?

“Frozen 3” has the potential to pay homage to Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Snow Queen” while staying true to the heartwarming themes and beloved characters established in the first two films. By infusing Andersen’s elements of friendship, transformation, and enchantment into the existing narrative, Disney can create a captivating installment that continues to resonate with audiences and breathe new life into the enchanting world of “Frozen.”

If Disney has the guts to do it, that is. Turning (arguably) the most beloved modern Disney Princess into a villain might be too much of a shock for their young audience. Even if she wrestles with her inner darkness, the change would definitely not be a permanent one as the company has a lot of dolls to sell.

Still, it could make for a very interesting narrative twist and bring the “Frozen” franchise back to its roots.

Whatever form it ultimately takes, Frozen III is expected to be released in theaters on November 26, 2025.