Freeform Releases Their 25 Days of Christmas Schedule for The Holiday Season

By
Kambrea Pratt
-
0

It’s only November 1, but Freeform has just released their annual ’25 Days of Christmas’ schedule for the upcoming holiday season.

Let’s take a look!

Here is an overview that was posted to Twitter:

This is the full schedule:

Thursday, Dec. 1

7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy

11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause

1:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

4:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons

Friday, Dec. 2

7:00 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife

9:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

11:35 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

2:15 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

4:20 p.m. – Home Alone

6:50 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

11:30 p.m. – The Star (2017)

1:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

Saturday, Dec. 3

7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

9:00 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

10:30 a.m. – The Star (2017

12:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

2:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

5:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

9:15 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

10:20 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

10:50 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

11:55 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Sunday, Dec. 4

7:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8:05 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

10:10 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws

12:15 p.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

2:20 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:05 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:35 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:40 p.m. – Home Alone

9:10 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:50 p.m. – Daddy’s Home 2

Monday, Dec. 5

7:00 a.m. – Family Guy

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy

11:30 a.m. –Holiday in Handcuffs

1:35 p.m. – Daddy’s Home 2

3:45 p.m. – Home Alone

6:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:55 p.m. – Scrooged

12:00 a.m. – Snow

Tuesday, Dec. 6

7:00 a.m. – Stealing Christmas

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy

12:00 p.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

2:00 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

4:00 p.m. – Scrooged

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Snow 2: Brain Freeze

Wednesday, Dec. 7

7:00 a.m. – Home Alone 3

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy

11:30 a.m. – Home Alone

2:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

9:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons

Thursday, Dec. 8

7:00 a.m. – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

10:30 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

12:30 p.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

2:00 p.m. – Prancer Returns

4:00 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Christmas in Boston

Friday, Dec. 9

7:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

9:05 a.m. – Home Alone

11:35 a.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

2:15 p.m. – Toy Story

4:15 p.m. – Toy Story 2 

6:20 p.m. – Toy Story 3

8:50 p.m. – Toy Story 4

11:00 p.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot

11:30 p.m. – Home Alone

Saturday, Dec. 10

7:00 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

9:05 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws

11:05 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

1:10 p.m. – Home Alone

3:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:20 p.m. – Frozen

8:50 p.m. – Frozen IIFreeform Premiere

11:00 p.m. – Olaf’s Frozen Adventure – Freeform Premiere

11:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Sunday, Dec. 11

7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

9:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

11:05 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

1:10 p.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

2:40 p.m. –Disney’s A Christmas Carol

4:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause

6:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:30 p.m. – Last ChristmasFreeform Premiere

Monday, Dec. 12

7:00 a.m. – Family Guy

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy

1:00 p.m. – Home for the Holidays

3:30 p.m. – Last Christmas

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Christmas Cupid

Tuesday, Dec. 13

7:00 a.m. – Mister Magoo’s Christmas CarolFreeform Premiere

8:00 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday

8:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy

10:30 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

11:30 a.m. – Home Alone

2:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

9:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m. – Snowglobe

Wednesday, Dec. 14

7:00 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy

11:30 a.m. – Almost Christmas

2:00 p.m. – The Perfect Holiday

4:00 p.m. – The Preacher’s Wife

6:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

9:00 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons

Thursday, Dec. 15

7:00 a.m. – Call Me Claus

10:30 a.m. – The Simpsons

12:00 p.m. – The Perfect Holiday

2:00 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

4:00 p.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

Friday, Dec. 16

7:00 a.m. – It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

9:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy

9:30 a.m. – Prep & Landing

10:00 a.m. – Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

10:30 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

12:30 p.m. – Home Alone

3:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

5:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

7:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

10:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m. – Family Guy

Saturday, Dec. 17

7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy

7:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street

10:00 a.m. – Home Alone

12:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

3:10 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

5:15 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:55 p.m. –Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

8:55 p.m. – Home Alone

11:25 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Sunday, Dec. 18

7:00 a.m. – Cricket on the Hearth

8:00 a.m. – Call Me Claus

10:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause

12:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

2:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:45 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

6:45 p.m. – Home Alone

9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. – Scrooged

Monday, Dec. 19

7:00 a.m. – Family Guy

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy

11:30 a.m. – Home Alone

2:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:30 p.m. – Scrooged

6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

12:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Tuesday, Dec. 20

7:00 a.m. – Family Guy

10:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

12:00 p.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

1:30 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

3:30 p.m. – Home Alone

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:30 p.m. – Last Christmas

12:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

Wednesday, Dec. 21

7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

10:30 a.m. – Last Christmas

1:00 p.m. – Home Alone

3:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:00 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

8:00 p.m. – Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

8:30 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

9:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

10:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons

Thursday, Dec. 22

7:00 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

9:00 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws

11:00 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

1:00 p.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday

1:30 p.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

3:00 p.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

4:30 p.m. – The Star

6:30 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

7:30 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

8:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

11:00 p.m. – Prep & Landing

11:30 p.m. – Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

12:00 a.m. – The Star

Friday, Dec. 23

7:00 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday

7:30 a.m. – Home Alone

10:00 a.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:40 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

3:20 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

7:00 p.m. – Home Alone

9:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Saturday, Dec. 24

7:00 a.m. – Love the Coopers

9:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street

12:00 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

2:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:40 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:45 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:50 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

7:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

12:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Sunday, Dec. 25

7:00 a.m. – Home Alone

9:30 a.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

1:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

2:00 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

2:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

4:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

7:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:00 p.m. – Home Alone

11:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

What do you think? Comment and let us know!


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.