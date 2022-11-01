Freeform Releases Their 25 Days of Christmas Schedule for The Holiday Season

It’s only November 1, but Freeform has just released their annual ’25 Days of Christmas’ schedule for the upcoming holiday season.
Let’s take a look!
Here is an overview that was posted to Twitter:
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Get ready for @25Days with this merry lineup. Watch December 1-25, only on @freeformtv. #25DaysOfChristmas pic.twitter.com/RUT9L2yTwM
— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) November 1, 2022
This is the full schedule:
Thursday, Dec. 1
7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons
10:30 a.m. – Family Guy
11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause
1:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
4:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons
Friday, Dec. 2
7:00 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife
9:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
11:35 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
2:15 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
4:20 p.m. – Home Alone
6:50 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
11:30 p.m. – The Star (2017)
1:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
Saturday, Dec. 3
7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
9:00 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
10:30 a.m. – The Star (2017
12:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
2:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
5:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
7:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
9:15 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
10:20 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
10:50 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
11:55 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
Sunday, Dec. 4
7:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
8:05 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
10:10 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws
12:15 p.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
2:20 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
5:05 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
5:35 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:40 p.m. – Home Alone
9:10 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:50 p.m. – Daddy’s Home 2
Monday, Dec. 5
7:00 a.m. – Family Guy
10:30 a.m. – Family Guy
11:30 a.m. –Holiday in Handcuffs
1:35 p.m. – Daddy’s Home 2
3:45 p.m. – Home Alone
6:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:55 p.m. – Scrooged
12:00 a.m. – Snow
Tuesday, Dec. 6
7:00 a.m. – Stealing Christmas
10:30 a.m. – Family Guy
12:00 p.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
2:00 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
4:00 p.m. – Scrooged
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Snow 2: Brain Freeze
Wednesday, Dec. 7
7:00 a.m. – Home Alone 3
10:30 a.m. – Family Guy
11:30 a.m. – Home Alone
2:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
9:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons
Thursday, Dec. 8
7:00 a.m. – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House
10:30 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
12:30 p.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
2:00 p.m. – Prancer Returns
4:00 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Christmas in Boston
Friday, Dec. 9
7:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
9:05 a.m. – Home Alone
11:35 a.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
2:15 p.m. – Toy Story
4:15 p.m. – Toy Story 2
6:20 p.m. – Toy Story 3
8:50 p.m. – Toy Story 4
11:00 p.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot
11:30 p.m. – Home Alone
Saturday, Dec. 10
7:00 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
9:05 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws
11:05 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
1:10 p.m. – Home Alone
3:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
6:20 p.m. – Frozen
8:50 p.m. – Frozen II – Freeform Premiere
11:00 p.m. – Olaf’s Frozen Adventure – Freeform Premiere
11:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
Sunday, Dec. 11
7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns
9:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
11:05 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
1:10 p.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
2:40 p.m. –Disney’s A Christmas Carol
4:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause
6:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
11:30 p.m. – Last Christmas – Freeform Premiere
Monday, Dec. 12
7:00 a.m. – Family Guy
10:30 a.m. – Family Guy
1:00 p.m. – Home for the Holidays
3:30 p.m. – Last Christmas
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Christmas Cupid
Tuesday, Dec. 13
7:00 a.m. – Mister Magoo’s Christmas Carol – Freeform Premiere
8:00 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday
8:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy
10:30 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
11:30 a.m. – Home Alone
2:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
9:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m. – Snowglobe
Wednesday, Dec. 14
7:00 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
10:30 a.m. – Family Guy
11:30 a.m. – Almost Christmas
2:00 p.m. – The Perfect Holiday
4:00 p.m. – The Preacher’s Wife
6:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
9:00 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons
Thursday, Dec. 15
7:00 a.m. – Call Me Claus
10:30 a.m. – The Simpsons
12:00 p.m. – The Perfect Holiday
2:00 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
4:00 p.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
Friday, Dec. 16
7:00 a.m. – It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
9:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy
9:30 a.m. – Prep & Landing
10:00 a.m. – Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
10:30 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
12:30 p.m. – Home Alone
3:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
5:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
7:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
10:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m. – Family Guy
Saturday, Dec. 17
7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy
7:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street
10:00 a.m. – Home Alone
12:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
3:10 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
5:15 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:55 p.m. –Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
8:55 p.m. – Home Alone
11:25 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Sunday, Dec. 18
7:00 a.m. – Cricket on the Hearth
8:00 a.m. – Call Me Claus
10:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause
12:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
2:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:45 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
6:45 p.m. – Home Alone
9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 p.m. – Scrooged
Monday, Dec. 19
7:00 a.m. – Family Guy
10:30 a.m. – Family Guy
11:30 a.m. – Home Alone
2:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:30 p.m. – Scrooged
6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
12:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Tuesday, Dec. 20
7:00 a.m. – Family Guy
10:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
12:00 p.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
1:30 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
3:30 p.m. – Home Alone
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:30 p.m. – Last Christmas
12:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns
Wednesday, Dec. 21
7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns
10:30 a.m. – Last Christmas
1:00 p.m. – Home Alone
3:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
6:00 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
8:00 p.m. – Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
8:30 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
9:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
10:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons
Thursday, Dec. 22
7:00 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
9:00 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws
11:00 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
1:00 p.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday
1:30 p.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
3:00 p.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
4:30 p.m. – The Star
6:30 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
7:30 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
8:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
11:00 p.m. – Prep & Landing
11:30 p.m. – Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
12:00 a.m. – The Star
Friday, Dec. 23
7:00 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday
7:30 a.m. – Home Alone
10:00 a.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:40 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
3:20 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
7:00 p.m. – Home Alone
9:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
Saturday, Dec. 24
7:00 a.m. – Love the Coopers
9:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street
12:00 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
2:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:40 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
5:45 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:50 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
7:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause
9:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
12:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Sunday, Dec. 25
7:00 a.m. – Home Alone
9:30 a.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
1:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
2:00 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
2:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
4:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
7:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:00 p.m. – Home Alone
11:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
