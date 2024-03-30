‘Freaky Friday 2’ Is Officially Moving Forward At Disney







After 21 years, one of Disney’s most bizarre yet memorable comedies is getting a sequel. The 2003 version of Freaky Friday, starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, is getting a long-awaited follow-up. It was announced last year that the pair were hoping to reunite for another go, and now the film is entering pre-production with Nisha Ganatra (Director of Welcome to Chippendales) set to direct.



To celebrate the occasion Curtis shared a picture of her, along with Lohan, to her Instagram with the text “DUH! FFDEUX!” in the description.

The story of Freaky Friday began with the 1972 novel of the same name by author Mary Rodgers. Not long after, Disney scooped up the film rights and has since made multiple adaptations. The first film was made in 1976 and starred Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris, with Rogers as the screenwriter. Two similar films were later, Summer Switch in 1984 and A Billion for Boris in 1985.



The subsequent adaptation was in 1995 and starred Shelly Long and Gaby Hoffmann. This version was made for television and premiered on ABC. Then, after the 2003 version, there was another version in 2018, which was also made for television. It starred Cozi Zuehisdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff and premiered on the Disney Channel.







This marks the first time the Freaky Friday story received a direct sequel. While many know the story of a mother and daughter magically switching lives and learning to respect one another and grow closer, it isn’t known where else they could take the story, especially since it is over two decades later. Perhaps Lohan’s character could have her own child, and all three generations could somehow get mixed and matched. It is unknown if any other cast members will return.



What do you think? Are you looking forward to seeing these two unite on screen? Or would it be best to let the film not have a sequel? Let us know your thoughts.



Source: CBR