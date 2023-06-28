Fourth of July Treats Coming To Walt Disney World and Disneyland







The Fourth of July is quickly approaching, and we have a list of some special eats, treats, and sips that will be available at Walt Disney World and Disneyland for the holiday. Some items are already available! (How is it almost the 4th of July already?)

Let’s take a look!

Walt Disney World Resort

EPCOT

Connections Cafe (Available July 4 only)

Fourth of July Liege Waffle: Brioche dough with pearl sugar

Fife & Drum (Currently available)

The American Dream: Frozen Fanta Wild Cherry, vanilla ice cream, and Frozen Fanta Blue Raspberry slushy

Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue (Currently available; mobile order available)

Celebrate the regions of American backyard barbecue with classic dishes (Some plant-based items available on the menu)

Sunshine Seasons (Available July 1 through 31)

Fourth of July Shake: Red velvet shake with whipped cream and red velvet cake pieces

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Backlot Express (Available July 1 through 31)

Mickey Apple Pie Cupcake: Yellow cupcake filled with an apple pie filling, topped with a salted caramel buttercream, cinnamon streusel, and garnished with rainbow silver sparkle and red, white, and blue Mickey Ears

Woody’s Lunchbox (Available July 1 through 31)

4th of July Lunch Box Tart: Cherry pie filling, vanilla fondant, and star sprinkles

Disney Resort Hotels

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, and Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Intermission Food Court, World Premiere Food Court, and End Zone Food Court (Available through August 31; mobile order available)

Sweet Summertime Favorites: Hot dog éclair with chocolate buttercream, iced sugar cookie ‘fries’, and raspberry dipping sauce

Disney’s BoardWalk

BoardWalk Deli and Carousel Coffee (Available June 27 through July 4)

Independence Day Cupcake: Cinnamon cupcake, apple pie filling, and vanilla mascarpone cream

Cinnamon cupcake, apple pie filling, and vanilla mascarpone cream Freedom Cheesecake: Red velvet brownie base, vanilla cheesecake, sweet cream, crisp pearls, and white chocolate garnish

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Contempo Café (Available July 1 through 8; mobile order available) Fourth of July Fruit Tart: Blackberry custard topped with fresh berries and a vanilla panna cotta popsicle

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Centertown Market and Spyglass Grill (Available July 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Star-spangled Brownie Bar: Graham cracker crust and chocolate chip fudgy brownie topped with a brown butter caramel mousse, popping candy, and chocolate décor

Disney’s Old Key West Resort and Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Good’s Food to Go and The Artist’s Palette (Available June 27 through July 4; mobile order available at The Artist’s Palette only)

Fourth of July Layer Cake: Layers of red velvet cake with white and blue buttercream filled with a patriotic sprinkle surprise

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter and Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory, Riverside Mill Food Court (Available July 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Star-spangled Brownie Bar: Graham cracker crust and chocolate chip fudgy brownie topped with a brown butter caramel mousse, popping candy, and chocolate décor

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Bar Riva (Available June 30 through July 14)

Patriotic Wave: The Mediterranean Wave with the addition of blue curaçao and hibiscus to celebrate both Independence Day and Bastille Day

Le Petit Café (Available June 27 through July 4)

Patriotic Top Hat: Vanilla bean cheesecake with morello cherries on a Riviera brownie (New)

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Roaring Fork (Available June 27 through July 4; mobile order available)

Lemon Mousse Cake: Lemon cake and white chocolate lemon mousse with a blueberry compote center and chocolate star décor

Available at Various Disney Resort Hotels (Available June 30 through July 9)

Red, White, and Blue Colada: Bacardi Raspberry Rum blended with flavors of coconut, pineapple, and raspberry purée topped with a float of Bols Blue Curaçao

Red, White, and Blue Gin and Tonic: Empress 1908 Gin, tonic water, and cranberry and pomegranate juices (New)

Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Park

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (Available July 1 through 4; mobile order available)

Fourth of July Donut: Cotton candy icing donut filled with strawberry compote, red, white, and blue whipped topping and sprinkles (New)

Plaza Inn (Available July 4 only)

Fourth of July Dining Package: Slow roasted BBQ pork, fried chicken thigh, smoked sausage, watermelon wedge, small corn on the cob, broccoli salad, sharp cheddar mac & cheese, bread roll, specialty dessert, and specialty beverage (New) (Reservations strongly encouraged) (Kids version available)

Disney California Adventure Park

Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream (Available June 30 through July 5; mobile order available)

Red, White & Blue Sundae: Strawberry and blueberry sorbets topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, whipped cream, and sprinkles in a waffle bowl (New)

Disneyland Hotel

The Coffee House (Available June 30 through July 9; mobile order available) Red, White, and Blue Cupcake (New)

Downtown Disney District

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes (Available June 30 through July 4)

Red, White, and Blue CakeShake: Vanilla shake featuring a vanilla frosted rim with red, white, and blue sprinkles topped with red, white, and blue cake, whipped cream, more sprinkles, and a cherry

Blue Ribbon Corn Dog (Available July 4 only)

Fourth of July Mozzarella Dog: Red, white, and blue mozzarella cheese, dipped in batter, rolled in panko crumbs, fried, rolled in sugar, and served with a side of sriracha dipping sauce (New)

Available at Various Locations at Disneyland Resort including Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen, Pooh Corner, Trolley Treats, Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff, and Marceline’s Confectionery (Available June 30 through July 4)

Fourth of July Apple: Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears, enrobed in blue-colored white chocolate and red-colored white chocolate, striped with white chocolate, and sprinkled with sugar stars

Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears, enrobed in blue-colored white chocolate and red-colored white chocolate, striped with white chocolate, and sprinkled with sugar stars Fourth of July Marshmallow Wand: Marshmallows dipped in caramel, enrobed in blue, white chocolate and red, white chocolate, striped with white chocolate, and sprinkled with sugar stars

Marshmallows dipped in caramel, enrobed in blue, white chocolate and red, white chocolate, striped with white chocolate, and sprinkled with sugar stars Fourth of July Cereal Treat: Mickey-shaped cereal treat enrobed in blue, white chocolate and red, white chocolate, striped with white chocolate, and sprinkled with sugar stars

Mickey-shaped cereal treat enrobed in blue, white chocolate and red, white chocolate, striped with white chocolate, and sprinkled with sugar stars Fourth of July Cake Pop

Happy Fourth of July, everyone!

Source: Disney Parks Blog