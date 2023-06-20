Four Seasons Resort Orlando: New Room Options for Large Groups Visiting Disney World







Finding quality options for large groups to stay while visiting Walt Disney World can take time and effort. The Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World unveiled newly renovated deluxe suites.

Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort announced a complete redesign of its 14 Park View Deluxe suites. The Four Seasons Resort Orlando consistently receives an AAA Five-Diamond rating.

As the name Four Seasons has become known, guests should expect incredible service here. In fact, guests can even enjoy a character breakfast at this hotel with official Disney characters. Four Seasons Resort Orlando guests can enjoy the five-acre waterpark plus a separate adult-only pool. Four Seasons Resort Orlando provides six dining options, including the Michelin-starred Capa Steakhouse, an 18-treatment room spa, golf, and tennis.

The new Park View suites are located on seven different floors of this hotel. The suites offer beautiful views of the lakes and woodlands, plus terrace views of the nightly Walt Disney World Resort fireworks. The Park View Deluxe suites, which feature a spacious living area, three-quarter bath, separate bedroom, full five-piece bathroom with deep-soaking bathtub, and expansive terrace, have been fully refreshed. With this refreshing, the designers used modern style design with hues of taupe, grey, soft blush, and mossy green. The residential-style suites offer guests a serene sanctuary with its neutral color palette and contemporary textures and patterns throughout.

Four Seasons Resort Orlando worked with Parker Torres Design of Boston on the interior design. “Our goal was for guests to feel enveloped in an atmosphere that stimulates the senses while also evoking a feeling of tranquility,” says Kristen Emory, lead designer for the project. “Woven within the richly layered elements, whimsical and playful details will remind guests of the magic experienced at this iconic destination.”

Park View Deluxe Suites at Four Seasons Resort Orlando

Entering the Park View Deluxe Suite, guests walk onto a beautiful light herringbone tile entryway floor. They are welcomed to an entry vestibule functionally designed, complete with charging ports, accentuated by a decorative wall feature. The white wall relief, inset in a walnut wood accent panel, has a floral motif with hidden elements of whimsy. Upon a closer look, guests will discover a castle, a honey pot, and a star incorporated into the design. These playful elements pay homage to the Resort’s Walt Disney World Resort location.

Thomas Steinhauer, regional vice president and general manager of Four Seasons Resort Orlando, notes that the neutral décor is perfect to return home to after a busy day out. “Many guests who come to Orlando have the mindset of being on the go, with all of the excitement Orlando has to offer,” says Steinhauer. “Returning back to the Resort after a day of fun and stepping into a Park View Deluxe Suite, the overall feel of it is truly relaxing. The colours are calming, and the layout is perfect for families, providing a well-designed space to unwind and enjoy their time together.”

Main Living Area

The main living area features a light oak wide plank wood floor and a hand-tufted wool accent rug. A beige textured fabric sectional sofa sleeper with decorative pillows anchors the room, along with a decorative lounge chair. The living area also includes a workspace, and a custom-built console that conceals a coffee bar and refrigerator, matching an adjacent multi-purpose bar. A built-in banquette, table, and two chairs provide a solid area to enjoy in-room dining. The wall covering above the banquette is in a metallic organic pattern. The spacious terrace includes a table for four and additional chairs and footrests.

Walking into the main bedroom, custom walnut wood backlit accent panels flank the king bed, extending connectivity with the walnut panels in the entryway. In place of a headboard, a linear wall covering inspired by a watercolor wash sets the tone for a relaxing night’s sleep. Built-in bedside lights and charging ports are seamlessly integrated. Also, the under-bed lighting is both a design feature and a functional nightlight. An oversize circular chair provides a cozy relaxation area with ample pillows, and a 65-inch flatscreen television is wall mounted. The dual walk-in closets have been updated with marble valet tops and mirrors.

Each Park View Deluxe Suite is 1,000 square feet. They include a sofa bed (sectional sofa in the living area) plus a separate bedroom with a King bed. Each suite can connect to an additional guestroom. This makes the suites a wonderful option for families or larger groups traveling together.

Four Seasons Resort Orlando offers larger and more expensive suites if this option does not meet your needs. For example, Four Seasons Resort Orlando also boasts four Grand Suites, a Presidential Suite, and a Royal Suite, plus Park View and Golden Oak View suites.

Ultimate Suites Experience

For those seeking the ultimate privacy, and the comfort and convenience of having family and friends all on the same floor, the Ultimate Suites Experience & Top Floor Buyout is available. This includes the nine-bedroom Royal Suite with three luxurious living rooms and the four-bedroom Presidential Suite. In addition, eight guestrooms are included in the buyout beyond the suites. The entire floor can be privately keyed off at the elevator. Only your group can enter the 16th floor.

The majority of us cannot afford that type of luxury. Still, the new suites at Four Seasons Resort Orlando are a good option for those looking to bring a large group to Walt Disney World.

Four Seasons Resort Orlando Promotion

Through September 30, 2023, guests can enjoy greater savings on their summertime escape. This hotel will be offering a Stay Longer- Fourth Night Free offer. For more information, visit the Four Seasons Resort Orlando website.