Four New Disney Ily 4Ever Dolls Are Now Available at Target







Target now has four new Ily 4Ever dolls available based on Stitch, Mickey Mouse, Bambi and Ursula! The news came via the Jakks Pacific site.

If you didn’t know, Target carries the dolls as well as Shop Disney. Sometimes you can get a better deal on the Target site. Amazon also carries some of the dolls.

Stitch Ily 4Ever Doll- $29.99

“This Disney ily 4EVER doll loves Stitch! She is ready for a stroll along the boardwalk in her denim shorts with paw print detail and crop tank with silly Stitch graphic. Her long, flowy kimono adds a sophisticated element to an otherwise fun and flirty look. The first outfit is topped off with trendy accessories including a fuzzy bucket hat with Stitch’s experiment number 626 embroidered on it, coral wedge sandals, blue sunglasses, and large faux straw beach bag. She is gorgeous with long, wavy red hair and green eyes.

Her second outfit features a two-tiered, multi-print ruffle skirt paired with a coral “ohana” tank top and tie detail at the waist. Her blue slides have palm frond sculpting and her purse is a most adorable Stitch face structured bag with chain strap. This I ♡ Stitch doll will be turning heads with her fashion-forward outfits.”

Bambi Ily 4Ever Doll – $29.99

“This Disney ily 4EVER doll, inspired by Disney’s Bambi, is pretty in pink wide-brimmed fedora hat down to her knee pink high boots! Her cream-colored sweater with adorable deer graphic is paired with a trendy velvet bubble skirt and finished off with an adorable deer face purse.

Her second outfit features a faux suede patchwork skirt with a cream and brown top with pretty pink graphic and wide cuffs giving a puff sleeve look. Deer print chunky boots, shoulder purse, and necklace complete her Bambi-inspired look. This i ♡ Bambi doll features long, straight blonde hair and blue eyes and is ready for a day out with friends.”

Mickey Mouse Ily 4Ever Doll – $29.99

“This Disney ily 4EVER doll loves Mickey Mouse! She is gorgeous with her long, braided hair and brown eyes. She has a cute Mickey Mouse graphic tee under a super cool red moto jacket with fringe on the sleeves. Her studded black shorts are the envy of all! Her stylish accessories including Mickey head purse, chunky black boots, and studded sunnies complete her look!

Her second outfit features the latest trends with a one-shouldered polka dot top with bow accent at the waist. Her jeans have an allover print of bleached out Mickey Mouse heads and are paired with slip-on sneakers. A red studded frame bag also features a Mickey silhouette head and the look is completed with a silver and black Mickey head necklace. This I ♡ Mickey Mouse doll is ready for a day of shopping or heading to a concert and everything in between!”

Ursula Ily 4Ever Doll – $29.99

“This Disney ily 4EVER doll, inspired by Ursula from Disney’s The Little Mermaid, is decked out in a furry lavender coat reminiscent of Ursula’s hair along with a shimmery, iridescent pleated skirt and black knee-high boots. The Ursula pin, tentacle earrings, and clutch purse complete her look!

Her second outfit features a fuzzy purple crop top with ruffle sleeves and turquoise pearl straps paired with wide leg ruffle pants with swirl pattern. Strappy purple heels, triton pendant necklace and textured, turquoise purse complete this Ursula-inspired outfit. Her deep purple hair styled in a high ponytail complement the mix-and-match looks.”

