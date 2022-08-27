Four Magic Kingdom Halloween Themed Food/Beverage Items to Avoid

One of the positives to writing theme park food reviews involves getting to talk about places like Topolino’s Terrace or Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’. However, a large negative revolves around having to try horrible theme park food. My dislike of most in-park theme park burgers and pizza can be found in tiny portions of the internet. Special themed after-hours events like Halloween Horror Nights and Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party bring enjoyment and pain when trying themed food/beverage items. This year’s Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party brings lots of pain in terms of horrible choice.

Fortunately, I have enough connections now that I can collaborate with colleagues to find out which food/beverage items rate as awful before having to try them. This year for Halloween themed treats at Magic Kingdom, I took the pain with one item, so others did not have to suffer. Yet, others took the pain for me regarding three others less than stellar options. Let me present to you the four Halloween food/beverage items to avoid at Magic Kingdom this year.

#1 Pain and Panic Hot Dog

This stinker of Herculean proportion comes from Casey’s Corner. Within the Magic Kingdom, Casey’s Corner functions as a popular counter service option. The menu consists of basic baseball themed items like hotdogs and fries. Since Halloween season started at the Magic Kingdom, a new themed hotdog appeared on the menu. This “Pain and Panic Hot Dog” functions as the Halloween themed food item here.

For $11.99, guests may purchase the Pain and Panic Hot Dog. The menu description for these reads “All-beef hot dog, sweet and spicy onion relish, and sriracha mustard topped with spicy cheese-flavored snacks. Guests may purchase this hotdog during regular park and during Mickey’s Not Scary Halloween Party. This hotdog does come with a side of fries or “cuties.” Guests may utilize mobile ordering to acquire these from Casey’s Corner. Yet, mobile ordering will only work during daytime hours not during Halloween parties.

My first reaction to this item when it was announced went something like this: “Is Walt Disney World out of ideas? Did they not learn from previous attempts at placing jalapeno cheese puffs on other food items? ” I respect that showing creativity year after year brings challenges. Still, I expected more creativity.

Ok, how was this hotdog? As expected, the hotdog tasted like a standard one served at Casey’s Corner. However, to start the pain and panic, it comes covered in sweet relish and tons of “sriracha” mustard. Of course, the spicy cheese flavored snacks make a solid portion size also. If you desire a wide variety of flavors, this hotdog meets that need. However, I doubt most will feel the flavors work together in a positive way. The mustard lacks any spicy flavor, but you get a large amount of it. I love mustard but are they simply trying to cover up the average hotdog? Disney likes to cover their average burger patties and hotdogs with lots of toppings, so we do not notice. We notice! The relish covers this creation but does not help with the taste overall.

Were the spicy cheese flavored snacks a good addition to this Halloween food option? In simple terms, the “Cheetos” taste stale with moisture sucked out of them by the bun and frank. Yet, the most positive spice flavor in this hotdog comes from the spicy snack.

If you do not adore hot spicy “Cheetos” then this menu item should be avoided. I know Magic Kingdom offers some challenges for quality counter service food but give a standard menu item at Pecos Bill’s a try over this.

#2 Winifred’s Elixir of Youth

This concoction will also be found at Casey’s Corner. This black tea slushy with kiwi foam looks okay. The Winifred chocolate piece should attract “Hocus Pocus” fans. This beverage costs $6.49. Like the “Pain and Panic Hot Dog”, this can be purchased during regular park hours and during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

People lack the utter disdain for this beverage by comparison to the Halloween hot dog served here. Still, this beverage lacks consistent flavor. You can find far better tea drinks within Magic Kingdom. Also, fitting a pattern this year with the themed chocolate pieces, these taste just okay.

#3 Hades Hot Dog

Sadly, this one I attempted to eat all of it. In my full review, you can read how that went. If you dare, you can find this hot dog at The Friar’s Nook. This hot dog will only be sold on Mickey’s Not So scary Halloween Party nights. Also, it costs $9.99 with the nest part being the tater tots.

#4 Cold Witches Brew Coffee

This beverage resides at the Cheshire Café. This can be purchased during regular daytime park hours as well as during the Halloween party at Magic Kingdom.

Though I always visit Orlando with plenty of money on my Starbucks app, I do not really enjoy coffee. When I visit Starbucks, I tend to get other beverages like tea. I especially enjoy using my “Star” rewards at the Disney Springs Starbucks locations. At many Walt Disney World locations, the eternal battle of Starbucks and Joffrey’s causes guests to argue about the best coffee. Of course, that fails to be the only place within Walt Disney World where one can get coffee. For Halloween season, Cheshire Café serves up a themed coffee.

The “Cold Witches Brew Coffee” there costs $5.29. The brew features French vanilla cold brew with pumpkin spiced foam with Halloween sprinkles. The appearance of this coffee will draw people to this beverage.

So how does it taste?

Since I do not truly enjoy coffee, I consulted with a few colleagues about this beverage in exchange for telling them my opinion of other food/beverage items. Having said that, Starbucks and Joffrey’s beat this cold brew easily. The French vanilla coffee lacks a pleasant flavor. They found it very bitter compared to other similar coffee beverages. Most people I consulted with felt they needed to add creamer to this cold brew just to drink it. Some said that did not even help.

The best part of this beverage relates to the sprinkles and whipped cream. However, the Florida heat lacks kindness towards these components. Florida heat shows no mercy. Yet, this beverage functions as simply a coffee with sprinkles and cream on top.

If you are thinking that mixing the topping with the coffee itself helps, that failed to work. Even my coffee loving friends who tried that still found it disappointing.

Not every Halloween food/beverage option lives up to expectations. I suggest you avoid these four food/beverage items for sure.

As always, eat like you mean it! Yet, in the case of these four, maybe avoid them like you mean it!