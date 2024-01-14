Fossil x Disney Collection Coming For Valentine’s Day

Fossil is teaming up with Disney to create a Valentine’s Day collection featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse!
The collection will have several different types of items from purses, to jewelry and of course, watches.
Here are some of the cute pieces coming on January 15th!
They will be packaged in red.
The collection launches on Monday!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
