Former X-Men Star Does Not Want to Return in the MCU







The X-Men are going to be part of the MCU sooner or later. However, one former X-Men star isn’t ready to rejoin the team when they do make their debut.

One of the better things to come out of the later days of Fox’s X-Men franchise was the long-awaited inclusion of iconic variations of classic Mutants. One such case was Alexandra Shipp’s appearance as a younger version of Storm in 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse.

Even though the film boasted a colossal cast of fan-favorite mutants, it was widely regarded as a dude, although not as bad as the 2019 sequel, Dark Phoenix. Regardless, Shipp looked the part. She got to play the mohawk-era Ororo Munroe and did a decent job compared to Halle Berry.

However, the actress does not want to return to the franchise if/when it is introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During a red carpet interview, Shipp had the following to say when asked if she’d suit up for another superhero adventure:

“You know what’s kinda funny … is no. I am not interested. The thing is what I love about the career I’ve been able to form is that I can play many different things, and at this point I feel like I’ve done what I needed to do with Storm … I think there are other women who can take on that role and really kill it and I support that. For me, I just feel that I’m at a different place in my life.“

Shipp named the types of characters she has played in her career. I agree; if you’ve already tackled the superhero genre, why would you not want to challenge yourself as an actor with different, more demanding roles?

Considering how Disney has been steering the Marvel ship recently, it’s probably good career advice to stay away until things get better. If Echo is anything to go by, the focus is not on the story but on making sure many boxes are checked off.

[Source: Entertainment Tonight]