Former Pirates Actor Greg Ellis “SWATTED” At New York Home

Some shocking news as former Pirates of the Caribbean actor, Greg Ellis, was apparently “swatted” as his home in New York. The actor shared a video on both his Twitter account and YouTube channel that recored police officers entering his home on October 24th at 4:00pm.

The video shows the two officers entering his home without permission or a warrant and sought the actor by surprise. He asked them to leave his house as the actor appeared to be very upset and they stepped out onto his porch.



Apparently the officers were sent to his home as someone claiming to be his attorney said that the actor was potentially suicidal. After asking for the name of the man claiming to be his attorney they found out that a man named Jeff Rosenfeld, an attorney from Los Angeles, had falsely contacted the police. It isn’t known if Jeff himself called or someone was impersonating them.



If you are unfamiliar with the term “swatting” it is when someone calls the police with a false report with the intent of having the police sent to someone’s house, either as an insidious park or to do harm. People have actually lost their lives to these “pranks”. Such acts are extremely dangerous.







Greg Ellis appeared in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as Lieutenant Theodore Groves, a recurring tertiary character often seen on British naval ships. He appeared in Curse of the Black Pearl, Dead Man’s Chest, At World’s End and On Stranger Tides.



He is also a good friend of fellow Pirates actor Johnny Depp and vocally supported him during his legal battle with Ex-Wife Amber Heard.







It is currently unknown what the purpose of this incident was. While some wonder if it could be a potential Amber Heard supporter trying to cause him trouble, the actor seems to think it may relate to his divorce from 10 years prior.



Hopefully things can be straightened out. This could have easily lead to a dangerous situation where the actor could have gotten injured or lost his life.