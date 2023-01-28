Former Marvel Actor Stephen Dorff Criticizes Marvel And The MCU







The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become one of the highest grossing Hollywood franchises in history. With thirty films under its belt (soon to be thirty one) almost nothing seems to be standing in its way on continuing. Or at least it seemed to.







Recently MCU films have been preforming lower than expectations with movies like Black Widow and The Eternals preforming vastly below their original targets. While Spider-Man: No Way Home was a monumental success it was a SONY produced film. Every other Phase Four Marvel movie made less than the usual $1 Billion they used to make.



Not only is the revenue going down, but also the reception from both fans and critics. And not all of the critics of the MCU are just regular movie goers, but also actors as well.







Former Marvel actor Stephen Dorff, has recently gained a reputation of criticizing Marvel. In 2021 he said that he felt “embarrassed” for Scarlet Johansson in Black Widow.



Many fans may recognize Dorff as Deacon Frost in the 1998 hero film Blade starring Wesley Snipes.







Recently while doing an interview with The Daily Beast promoting his upcoming film Divinity he went on a bit of a rant criticizing modern comic book movies, Marvel and the upcoming Blade movie.



“I love all kinds of movies. If comic-book movies were more like when I started when we made Blade, or the few that have been decent over the years, like when Nolan did The Dark Knight and reinvented Batman from Tim Burton, who’s obviously a genius. When they were interesting, like when Norrington did Blade, and Guillermo del Toro was f*cking around in it.“



“But all this other garbage is just embarrassing, you know what I mean? I mean, God bless them, they’re making a bunch of money, but their movies suck And nobody’s going to remember them. Nobody’s remembering Black Adam at the end of the day. I didn’t even see that movie, it looked so bad.“



“Marvel is used to me trashing them anyway. How’s that PG Blade movie going for you, that can’t get a director? Because anybody who goes there is going to be laughed at by everyone, because we already did it and made it the best. There’s no Steve Norrington out there.“







The upcoming Blade film starring Mahershala Ali has had quite a few production setbacks with multiple directors sinking their teeth into it. While it is currently set for a late 2024 release filming has still not begun.



