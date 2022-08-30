Food and Beverage Line-Up for Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Orlando (Well, Most of it)

Universal Orlando cooking up “killer” menu items this fall featuring more than 75 items inspired by the season. These items will be available beginning September 2 through October 31.

This year’s delectable menu was created by Universal Orlando’s award-winning executive chefs and culinary team.

Highlights include the “Save Your Tears” signature cocktail inspired by The Weeknd, the “Maggot Covered Cheese Dog” inspired by the “Bugs: Eaten Alive” original haunted house and Halloween Horror Nights staples like Pizza Fries, Twisted Taters and more.

On August 30th, Universal Orlando released “official” information about the food/beverage this year at Halloween Horror Nights. Yet, following a consistent pattern for this year, Universal Orlando continues to release information about Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) 2022 later than most would prefer. For example, Team Member preview night is one day away as of time of writing. Also, the full event starts Friday. Even though food/beverage tents have been going up for a few weeks, an official announcement of food failed to happen. Of course, up until August 16th, we failed to even know half the HHN houses this year. To add to HHN fan frustration wanting details about an event starting September 2nd, hints of the food appeared with some menu boards going up on August 24th. In addition, Universal Orlando has been doing mini previews of certain HHN food items with select groups since then.

Now we have something official from Universal Orlando.

Universal Orlando stated that they would be cooking up “killer” menu items this fall featuring more than 75 items inspired by the season and the macabre lineup of terror guests will brave at Halloween Horror Nights 2022. The themed food and beverage locations within the event will be filled with new treats and fan-favorites (pizza fries, anyone?). The tasty offerings will feature some horrifying twists at select CityWalk locations and Universal hotels. Guests can fuel up for the fear with frighteningly good meals across the entire destination beginning September 2 through October 31.

Universal Orlando also stated that this year’s delectable menu was created by Universal Orlando’s award-winning executive chefs and culinary team. They created and delivered the most expensive selection in Halloween Horror Nights history. As they navigate the world’s premier Halloween event, guests can satiate their appetite for fright with elevated, Halloween-inspired cuisine along with specialty items themed after the terrifying experiences invading this year’s event. Highlights include the “Save Your Tears” signature cocktail inspired by The Weeknd, the “Maggot Covered Cheese Dog” inspired by the “Bugs: Eaten Alive” original haunted house and Halloween Horror Nights staples like Pizza Fries, Twisted Taters and more.

The rest of this article will delineate the food/beverage tents with some commentary when appropriate.

Also, with the possible exception of the food trucks, this food will only be available during the Halloween Horror Nights events. In addition, Universal Orlando still has not provided all details for the Halloween themed food this year. We should expect more info once the event sta rts on Friday. Thus, some pricing and location data still has not been officially released by Universal Orlando.

Día de Los Muertos near La Bamba Café across from Central Park Crepes

This location should be hard to miss this year with the bright paint scheme.

Beverages:

Michelada – $15.49 (souvenir)

Premium Cocktail – $17.00 (souvenir)

Modelo Especial (Specialty 24oz. Dia de Los Muertos can) – $13.50

Modelo Especial – $10.50

Voodoo Brewing Co. Lacto – Cooler – $12.25

White Claw – $10.50

Bud Light – $9.50

Food:

Chicharrones de Harina Con Azucar Y Canela – $4.29

Tamales de Los Mouertos – $9.49

Dia de Los Muertos Popcorn – $24.99

Roasted Sweet Potato & Mushroom Street Tacos – $8.29

Mangonada Popsicle $5.49

Scarecrow Tent Near Animal Actors Stage

(These items may also be found in Gramercy Park Area Food Tents)

Canned Beverages:

Voodoo Brewing Co. Lacto – Cooler – $12.25

Modelo Especial – $10.50

White Claw – $10.50

Bud Light – $9.50

Food:

Traditional Twisted Taters (vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options): Fried spiralized ribbon potato thinly sliced and skewered with season salt, garlic parmesan, sour cream & chives, or ghost pepper seasoning options. Guests can also enjoy the variations

Fried spiralized ribbon potato thinly sliced and skewered with season salt, garlic parmesan, sour cream & chives, or ghost pepper seasoning options. Guests can also enjoy the variations Blood ‘n Guts Twisted Tater – smothered with chili and roasted red pepper queso; and

– smothered with chili and roasted red pepper queso; and Fiery Twisted Tater with Queso (vegetarian) – complete with white cheese sauce and sprinkled with flaming hot crunchy cheese puffs, and ghost pepper seasoning.

Fiery Twisted Tater with Queso –(vegetarian) – complete with white cheese sauce and sprinkled with flaming hot crunchy cheese puffs, and ghost pepper seasoning -$9.99

Twisted Tater Blood N’ Guts – smothered with chili and roasted red pepper queso – $14.99

Twisted Tater – Seasoned salt, Garlic Parmesan, Sour Cream & Chives, Ghost Pepper – $8.99

Classic Monsters Themed Tent in Kid Zone

Specialty Beverages:

Tinsel Town Terror – Old Forester bourbon, cherry brandy, sweet vermouth, Woodford cherry bitters, tart cherry syrup – $15.49 (souvenir)

Canned beverages:

Voodoo Brewing Co. Lacto – Cooler – $12.25

Modelo Especial – $10.50

White Claw – $10.50

Bud Light – $9.50

Food:

Mummy’s Curse Tablet Cookie – $3.79

Garlic Philly Cheese “Stake” – $10.99

Woody Woodpecker Kid Zone Pizza Company

Though Universal Orlando failed to indicate locations or prices for the following items, we expect them to be sold in this spot. (Also, some of these items may be sold at Louie’s Italian Restaurant.

Pizza Fries: Fries piled high with sausage, pepperoni, marinara sauce and loads of cheese. Also available this year are Vegan Pizza Fries – topped with marinara sauce, vegan cheese, vegan pepperoni and vegan sausage crumbles.

S’mores Fries: Sweet potato fries drizzled with melted chocolate, graham cracker crumbs and marshmallows

Chucky/Good Guys Food Tent (near Springfield USA)

Specialty Beverages:

Dirty Valentine – BG Reynold’s grenadine, New Amsterdam vodka, and Sprite – $15.49 (souvenir)

Canned beverages:

Voodoo Brewing Co. Lacto – Cooler – $12.25

Modelo Especial – $10.50

White Claw – $10.50

Bud Light – $9.50

Food:

The Good Guys Burger – Beef burger, crispy pork belly, cheddar cheese sauce, pickled jalapenos with a doughnut bun topped with red icing and fruity cereal – $10.99

“Wanna Play?” Beignet – Nashville hot chicken and pimento cheese stuffed beignet, topped with scallions and a hot and spicy seasoning – $11.99

Chili Lee Ray – Vegan quinoa chili, with hominy, topped with micro cilantro and vegan feta cheese crumbles – $7.49

Pumpkin Food Tent (Bridge between Springfield USA and London Waterfront)

This tent showed a menu board on August 24th that listed two different types of themed corn dogs. That was taken down so guests waited longer to find out the menu details here. Rumors indicated that some of the pricing for this menu board was inaccurate. Also, as of 1:00pm August 30th, this menu boards had not returned to this location so pricing seen below may be inaccuarate.

This booth will be selling a “Churro Dog on a Stick” for $8.99. Universal Orlando describes this as a Korean style corn dog tossed in cinnamon sugar. Personally, I lack knowledge of what a Korean style corn dog would taste like. This sounds like a similar combination of savory and sweet offered at this food location historically.

The other food item sold here brings a scary sounding name. The “Maggot Covered Cheese Dog” costs $9.49. This item also features a Korean corn dog rolled in puffed rice. Then, it is topped with gochujang drizzle and black sesame seeds.

The signature beverage here will be a “Spiked Boba Peach Lemonade.” Like many other beverages, this can be purchased in a $15.49 souvenir cup.

The standard canned beverages seen at other booths will also be sold here.

Lombards Patio Bar

This location has been set up with a special bar area. This may end up being a passholder only area. yet, with a lack of information from Universal Orlando, we cannot be sure of anything.

San Francisco Food Truck

Canned beverages:

Voodoo Brewing Co. Lacto – Cooler – $12.25

Modelo Especial – $10.50

White Claw – $10.50

Bud Light – $9.50

Food:

Sacrificial Remains Mac ‘N Cheese Bowl – Chili mac ‘n cheese bowl, with chorizo sausage fingers – $8.49

Burnt Offering Mac ‘N Cheese Bowl – White cheddar mac ‘n cheese bowl, topped with a char siu pork skewer – $8.49

Music Plaza Food Truck

Canned beverages:

Voodoo Brewing Co. Lacto – Cooler – $12.25

Modelo Especial – $10.50

White Claw – $10.50

Bud Light – $9.50

Food:

Carnitas Arepas – Cornmeal cake filled with roasted pork, mayo-ketchup, cotija cheese, micro cilantro – $9.49

Witches Spell Cauldron Stew – Green chile and chicken stew, served with skeleton cornbread – $7.49

Mozzarella Arepas – Cornmeal cake filled with shredded mozzarella, mayo-ketchup, and cilantro – $8.49

Meetz Meatz in Sting Alley Area

This food area functions as a call back to “Leave It to Cleaver” house from HHN 2009. Meaty Meatz functions as the mascot for this recurring call back to that house.

Specialty Cocktails:

Bloody Mary – Traditional Bloody Mary, spiked with New Amsterdam Vodka – $15.49 (souvenir) 12 oz. – $11.49 – Refill – $11.49

Canned Beer:

Voodoo Brewing Co. Lacto – Cooler – $12.25

Modelo Especial – $10.50

White Claw – $10.50

Bud Light – $9.50

Food:

Fried Zombie Brains – Fried cauliflower florets, tossed in spicy gochujang sauce, garnished with toasted sesame seeds and scallions – $8.99 (Vegan)

Spoiled Angry Bear Meatz – Savory Flaming Hot Cheetos and white cheddar flavored marshmallow treat – $6.49

Sour Beating Gummy Heart – $6.49

Spicy Fried Chicken “Oppals” – Crispy fried chicken thigh pieces, with peanuts, crunchy chili, toasted sesame seeds, scallions, tossed in a spicy gochujang sauce – $9.99

Fresh Ground Princess – Sweet raspberry flavored rice crispy treat $6.49

Gramercy Park Area of New York

This location features several food tents.

Specialty Beverage

Bog Slime 2: The Sequel – $15.49 (souvenir)

Canned Beer:

Voodoo Brewing Co. Lacto – Cooler – $12.25

Modelo Especial – $10.50

White Claw – $10.50

Bud Light – $9.50

Food:

African Lentil & Potato Sambusa Coffins – African Spiced Lentil and Potatoes Entombed in a Vegan Pastry Dough- $6.99

Tombstone Red Velvet Cake Pop – $5.99

Pepperoni Pizza Skull –Pepperoni and Cheese Stuffed Skulls Served with a Marinara Dipping Sauce $7.49

Lil’ Boo Spicy Pumpkin Buns – $6.49

VAMPIRE FOOD TENT IN BETWEEN TWO OTHER TENTS

Specialty Beverage:

Pumpkin Gingersnap Punch – Myers’s Dark Rum, pumpkin puree, ginger and cinnamon syrup, single pressed lemon juice, orange juice, Dale DeGroff’s pimento bitters – Souvenir – $15.49 – 12 oz. – $11.49 – Refill – $11.49

Canned Beer:

Voodoo Brewing Co. Lacto – Cooler – $12.25

Modelo Especial – $10.50

White Claw – $10.50

Bud Light – $9.50

Food:

Spicy Turkey and Squash Bun – Spicy ground turkey and butternut squash-filled steamed bun – $7.49

Petrified Rat Tails – Florida Bay seasoned funnel fries, with creamy crab dip and sliced scallions – $9.99

“Major Sweets” Ice Cream Sandwich – Zombie candy corn sugar cookie, filled with vanilla ice cream – $6.49

TRICK OR TREAT FOOD TENT

Specialty Beverage:

Souvenir Samhain Shocker – Absinthe and Green Chartreuse, with single pressed lemon juice and simple syrup, served over ice – Souvenir – $15.49 – 12 oz. – $11.49 – Refill – $11.49

Canned Beer:

Voodoo Brewing Co. Lacto – Cooler – $12.25

Modelo Especial – $10.50

White Claw – $10.50

Bud Light – $9.50

Food:

Haunted Horseshoe – Open-faced burger, on garlic Texas toast, with jalapeno bacon, spicy candied pork belly, crinkle cut fries, and cheddar cheese sauce – $12.99

Killer Stove Popcorn Custard – Popcorn-infused custard, topped with blood-splattered kettle corn – $6.99

Canned beverages:

Voodoo Brewing Co. Lacto – Cooler – $12.25

Modelo Especial – $10.50

White Claw – $10.50

Bud Light – $9.50

Food:

No “Chance” In Hell PB&J – Fried PB&J, hot maple syrup, chili flakes – $14.99

Fried Twinkies – Confetti battered and fried Twinkies, dusted with powdered sugar – $8.99

Fried Oreos – Confetti-battered and fried OREO cookies dusted with powdered sugar – $9.99

The Weeknd After Hours Bar in Battery Park Area Near Lagoon

Though this bar set-up looks great, it appears you can get all these beverages in other locations like in New York area in front of Jimmy Fallon attraction and in Transformers attraction extended queue temporary bar.

Specialty Drink:

Save Your Tears Cocktail- This signature drink mixes bourbon, peach brandy, single-pressed lemon juice, agave nectar and bitters – topped with peach bursting boba and served in a souvenir cup.

Drafts on Tap:

Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest – Souvenier – $15.00 – 12 oz. – $12.00 – Refill – $11.00

Rogue Batsquatch Hazy IPA – Souvenier – $15.00 – 12 oz. – $12.00 – Refill – $11.00

Keel & Curley Pecan Pie Cider – Souvenier – $15.00 – 12 oz. – $12.00 – Refill – $11.00

Whole Hog Pumpkin Ale – Souvenier – $15.00 – 12 oz. – $12.00 – Refill – $11.00

Canned beverages:

Voodoo Brewing Co. Lacto – Cooler – $12.25

Modelo Especial – $10.50

White Claw – $10.50

Bud Light – $9.50

Wine:

Spellbound Cabernet Sauvignon – $9.00

Beringer Founder’s Estate Chardonnay – $9.00

TODAY Cafe

We learned via Discover Universal blog that the TODAY cafe would be selling a “Coconut Yuzu Eyeball“. This one-eyed dessert is filled with coconut mousse and Yuzu, a Japanese citrus fruit in the center, and decorated with a prickly pear eye and hibiscus coulis for a refreshingly light treat.

Universal Orlando also announced some details about Halloween themed food/beverage in CityWalk area and resort hotels. They stated that the taste of Halloween Horror Nights will bleed into select venues at Universal CityWalk and Universal’s hotels, which will also feature menu selections inspired by the season.

At Universal CityWalk, guests can indulge in the new Black Magic Milkshake (gluten-free) at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, featuring pumpkin dulce de leche ice cream with a hazelnut-and-tombstone-sprinkled rim – topped with a cauldron filled with gummy “severed body parts” over whipped flames. Also, the Red Coconut Club will transform to the Dead Coconut Club this fall as it dons a new theme and menu highlighting the Universal Monsters.

Plus, all eight Universal hotels will offer Universal Monsters-themed drinks, including The Mummy (vodka, blueberry-flavored energy drink, blue Caribbean liqueur, simple syrup, and lemon juice), The Wolf Man (whiskey, black raspberry-flavored liquor, and pineapple juice) and Dracula (tequila and Bloody Mary mix garnished with olives and celery). And for the first time ever, the Sunset Lounge at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites will become a Halloween paradise featuring a unique mix of décor that blends traditional Halloween and tropical beach items.

Based on this list of offerings, you should be able to find something wonderful to eat and drink this year.

As always, eat like you mean it!