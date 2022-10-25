Flyover of US Air Force Thunderbirds at Walt Disney World

As a stellar opening to National Veterans and Military Families Month, the US Air Force’s Thunderbirds Squadron will fly over Walt Disney World this Thursday. The squadron is set to fly over the Magic Kingdom at 9:30am.

“They will do two passes beginning at 9:30 a.m. over the park (weather dependent) culminating in their famous delta maneuver where they pass over the castle accelerating rapidly in different directions giving the appearance of a fireworks display.”

ClickOrlando reports that the last time the US Air Force Thunderbirds were last seen at Walt Disney World was in October of 2020 to honor our nation’s fallen heroes along with past and present service members.

The Thunderbirds will be at the Orlando Sanford International Airport on October 29th and October 30th to perform in the Orlando Air & Space Show.

The US Air Force Thunderbirds have a decorated history of performance. Their official website states, “The Thunderbirds perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. Through air shows and flyovers, they aim to excite and inspire. In addition to showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon.”

The US Air Force Thunderbirds got their start on May 25, 1953 which was six years after the US Air Force became its own branch of the military. Their story began at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

Surely, guests at the Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort are in for a real treat on Thursday. At 9:30am, keep your eyes on the skies above the Magic Kingdom for a view of the US Air Force’s Thunderbirds.

For a complete list of the schedule for the Thunderbirds, check their website.

Will you witness this majestic flyover? Let us know in the comments.