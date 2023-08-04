Flynn Rider Voice Actor, Zachary Levi Gets Unfairly Attacked For Comments on The SAG-AFTRA Strike







Zachary Levi, known for playing characters like Chuck (Chuck), Shazaam (Shazaam), and Flynn Rider (Rapunzel), has come under fire for a comment he made during a convention appearance at the Manchester Comic-Con in the UK.

Like many actors, Levi is making convention appearances, and fans travel from all over to see him. Actors are still allowed to do convention appearances and photos. Still, they are seemingly not allowed to talk about any projects involving the struck studios, even if those were years ago. When actors take the stage or engage fans, they apparently have to refrain from discussing fan-favorite shows and films.

While not promoting current projects make sense, a show from 15 years ago shouldn’t be banned from discussion, and that is what Levi was seemingly alluding to.

Here’s what he said:

“I’m not allowed to talk about … this is so dumb. I’m not allowed to talk about any of my previous work,” Levi says in the clip. “I’m not allowed to talk about movies that I may be a superhero in. I’m not allowed to talk about TV shows that I may have been a nerd who worked at a Best Buy. I’m not allowed to talk about any animated princess movies that I was fantastic in — as the best prince ever! I’m not allowed to talk about those things.”

He’s right. “This is so dumb.” Fans spend a lot of money to come to conventions and meet with actors, and while it’s understandable that current projects can not be discussed, past ones shouldn’t be off the table.

After this was blown way out of proportion, Mr. Levi did offer another statement clarifying the situation.

“It’s come to my attention that an offhand remark I made in jest last weekend is being taken out of context. So let me be very clear. I fully support my union, the WGA, and the strike. I remain an outspoken critic of the exploitative system that us artists are subject to work in since I started my journey in this business 25 years ago. This strike is necessary to protect ourselves, our writers, and all those working in production who make the industry move.”

He went on further to defend the fans, saying:

“But we also cannot forget our fans during this strike. Fans that spend their money and energy traveling far distances to talk with us about our work that means so much to them, we should be able to engage. Our business exists and succeeds because of the fans, and I think it’s imperative we appreciate them for their support of our careers.”

If this is indeed a union rule, it puts actors at odds with their fans, which seems counterproductive.

