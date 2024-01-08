Florida Residence Can Save with New Disney Thrills Tickets







Taking a trip to Walt Disney World can be expensive. However, Florida residents can now take advantage of the multi-day Disney Thrills Ticket and save!

The newly announced Disney Thrills ticket will give fellow Floridians two days at a park for only $199. This limited-time admission plan will only be available between January 11 and March 15, 2024. There is a 3-day option that will bring the price to $219 per day.

It’s not a bad deal considering single-day admission runs $109 and up. Sadly, Disney Thrills Tickets will require reservations.

You’ll need to pay $40 more per ticket if you’re looking to add the Park Hopper option. Park Hopper Plus will be $55 per ticket. Meanwhile, the water parks can also be added at an additional expense ($35 per ticket).

There are some restrictions, see below:

To enter a theme park, both a park reservation and valid ticket are required. Before purchasing this ticket, check that reservations are available for this ticket for the date and park you would like to visit. Make your reservations immediately after purchasing your ticket because reservations are limited, and you may not be able to get a reservation for your desired date or park. View reservation availability.

Reservations are subject to availability of reservations allocated to this ticket as determined by Disney, and park capacity. Reservation availability is not guaranteed for any date. Reservations may be unavailable for any particular date or park, especially as you get closer to the date of visit or ticket expiration date. For any given date, other admission types may be available for purchase and reservations may be available for other admission types even though reservations for this ticket are fully reserved.

For Florida Resident tickets, all adults will need to show proof of Florida residency at the park entrance.

Admission is subject to capacity closures and other restrictions.

[Source: WDW]