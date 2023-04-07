Florida Governor DeSantis Mentions Tolling Roads Into Disney Theme Parks and Hotel Tax Increases







The battle between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Disney is again heating up after Disney covertly tried to retain control of the now defunct Reedy Creek Improvement District and Bob Iger’s statements during Disney’s Annual Shareholder Meeting. DeSantis is now considering tolling roads leading into the theme parks and raising hotel taxes.

Why do I feel like this is a peeing match, and the guest will be the one getting hosed?

According to the Orlando Sentinel, DeSantis wants to toll and tax Disney, which we all know will cause more expenses for the guests. To be fair, Disney often disputes their property tax assessments claiming they should not have to pay more in taxes for a nebulous factor like “brand” but then keeps raising prices based on the same element. But I digress.

At a speech at Hillsdale College in Michigan last night, DeSantis indicated he plans on voiding the Reedy Creek agreement and looking into financial ways to punish Disney basically. (Ultimately, it will be the guests that pay.)

Here is what DeSantis said:

“But now that Disney has reopened this issue, we’re not just going to void the development agreement they tried to do, we’re going to look at things like taxes on the hotels, we’re going to look at things like tolls on the roads. We’re going to look at things like developing some of the property that the district owns.“

“Come hell or high water, we’re going to make sure that policy of Florida carries the day. And so they can keep trying to do things. But ultimately we’re going to win on every single issue involving Disney, I can tell you that.”

According to Politico, DeSantis made these comments earlier yesterday to the Midland County Republican Party of Michigan:

Disney “tried to pull a fast one on the way out the door. That story’s not over yet. Buckle up. There’s more coming down the pike.”

Politico also stated that DeSantis’s administration is looking into whether Disney can maintain control over the new Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. Current law states that development agreements must comply with laws, even if the law was passed after the agreement was executed. These development agreements can be revoked or changed to comply.

So far, Disney has not responded to DeSantis’s comments.