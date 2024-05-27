Florence Pugh is Making Big Bucks in Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts*’







If it weren’t for the press, I would totally forget that Marvel’s Thunderbolts* (yes, the asterisk is part of the title) is a movie that’s coming out. The semi-sequel to Black Widow is happening, and one of its stars is making bank!

The Hollywood Reporter published a list of Hollywood’s new talent who are making waves. Several familiar faces are included, including one who may soon play Hercules in Disney’s live-action remake.

Aside from Austin Butler, Timothée Chalamet, and Sydney (yes, please) Sweeney, another name on THR’s Meet the New A-List: The 10 Young Movie Stars Taking Hollywood by Storm is making bank with only a few appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Florence Pugh has made multiple appearances in the MCU, including a theatrical film and a Disney+ series. However, her return to the big screen could net her an eight-figure salary.

According to THR’s list, Pugh “earned an eight-figure payday for two Marvel films.” Since she has only been in one so far, that means Thunderbolts* is the other part of her massive payday. She is also, apparently, “top of the call sheet.”

2021’s Black Widow introduced us to Yelena Belova, a fellow Red Room assassin. The franchise flick also gave us the MCU’s confusing version of Taskmaster. The movie also gave us David Harbour as the Red Guardian, which I’ll admit was the best part of the experience.

The film hit theatres at the worst possible time. Not only was the pandemic still affecting theatres, but Black Widow came out long after the character had died on screen in Avengers: Endgame years earlier. So, the stakes were pretty low since we knew the character’s fate.

Black Widow earned around $380M against a $290M budget. Although it quickly declined at the box office, it didn’t flop like The Marvels.

