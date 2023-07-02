Flavors of Florida Review: Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar’s Tacos And Drinks







We just got back from the Flavors of Florida event at Disney Springs. After trying out the Orange Bird Nest (sundae), we headed over to Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar to try out the trio of unique menu items on offer.

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar got packed quickly Saturday morning. Only a few tables were left unoccupied during this time of day (11 AM). We grabbed a spot on the deck at ordered all three of the Flavors of Florida items:

Florida Shrimp Tacos: Florida jerk-marinated Gulf shrimp, watermelon-and-avocado pico de Gallo, and jalapeno, served on a corn tortilla with a lime

Florida jerk-marinated Gulf shrimp, watermelon-and-avocado pico de Gallo, and jalapeno, served on a corn tortilla with a lime Jock’s Citrus Old Fashioned: A classic cocktail with a Florida summer twist

A classic cocktail with a Florida summer twist Florida Mule: Florida cane vodka, ginger beer, orange juice, and simple syrup

Photo Credit: Mike PhalinFirst, we’ll look at the two specialty drinks. When it comes to an Old Fashioned, I’m very particular. The way Jock’s Citrus Old Fashioned is served isn’t exactly to my liking.

I’m used to an Old Fashioned arriving with a large cube of ice in the glass. Here, Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar serves it with the same ice used for fountain drinks. These little pillows of frozen water melt quickly, watering down what is typically a strong drink.

In an odd twist, Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar bartenders made this Old Fashioned stiff. I mean, really stiff. Like something you’d expect a hard-boiled detective to drink after one too many nights chasing a serial killer. Oof.

Even after the ice had melted, the drink was still strong. It may be the most generous serving of alcohol I’ve ever had at a Disney resort. Typically, they’re somewhat watered down, but not here. No sir.

Although strong, it was still an Old Fashioned with only the slightest hint of a Florida orange. This came from the large orange chunk that accompanied this drink and the Florida Mule.

If you’re a fan of this particular drink, go for it, but don’t expect a new “twist” on the classic. It tasted like every other Old Fashioned I’ve ever had, except this one came with an orange slice.

The other Flavors of Florida drink on Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar’s menu is the Florida Mule. Now this was more of what I was expecting regarding orange-flavored mixed drinks.

I’m not much of a vodka guy, but I’ve had plenty of varied versions of a Mule before. Florida Cane is a new brand for me, and it made me almost want to try their vodka straight.

The handcrafted alcohol is mixed with carbonated ginger beer, simple syrup, and a splash of orange juice. It must have been a minimal splash because the Florida Mule arrived still very clear and not cloudy like you’d expect when mixing in OJ.

Although lite on OJ, Florida Cane’s vodka made up for it, the carbonated ginger beer made the whole thing go down easy, even when using a quickly disintegrating paper straw. Of the two, the Florida Mule is what you should spend your money on if you’re looking for citrus flavors.

The final Flavors of Florida menu item at Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar is the Florida Shrimp Tacos. These come as a trio with half a slice of lime (why not an orange?).

Although they’re jerk-marinated, don’t worry about these tacos being too spicy. After an initial kick, the watermelon and avocado pico de Gallo balances that all out. The Florida Mule also helps to calm down that quick burst of heat.

Florida shrimp aren’t huge, so you’ll get two or three in each taco. A healthy amount of pico de Gallo is on top, and the corn tortilla will quickly fall apart. Eat these as soon as they arrive.

The Florida Shrimp Tacos are a lite dish. I’d recommend ordering multiple for your table if you share them with someone.

For a complete list of this year’s offerings, click here. We spent the weekend checking out several items at the Flavors Of Florida event; more of our reviews are here!

[Source: Disney Springs]