‘FLAMIN’ HOT’ Film About Cheetos Backstory Releases Trailer

Have you ever wondered where Flamin’ Hot Cheetos came from? A new film from Eva Longoria will tell you the tale. A new trailer has been released for the film that will come to Hulu and Disney+ on June 9th.
The film stars Jesse Garcia, Annie Gonzalez Dennis Haysbert, Emilio Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Matt Walsh, Pepe Serna, Bobby Soto, Jimmy Gonzales, Brice Gonzalez, Vanessa Martinez, Fabian Alomar, Mario Ponce, Hunter Jones.
Here’s the write-up:
“FLAMIN’ HOT is the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia), the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn the iconic Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon.”
It’s a great underdog story. However, Montañez’s story has been disputed by other Frito-Lay employees and according to the LA Times, the brand’s archives as well. The company told the publication:
“None of our records show that Richard was involved in any capacity in the Flamin’ Hot test market. We have interviewed multiple personnel who were involved in the test market, and all of them indicate that Richard was not involved in any capacity in the test market.”
Frito Lay also said:
