Five New Disney Ear Headbands Now Available On The Disney Store

If you are heading to a Disney Park soon, or if you simply love to collect Mickey or Minnie ears, we have five new options for you to choose from.
Let’s take a look!
it’s a small world Ears With Sequined Bow – $29.99
“This simulated leather Minnie Mouse ear headband with sequined bow and cloisonné clock face centerpiece is a sign of friendship for everyone, and a sparkling souvenir of the Disney it’s a small world attraction to enjoy for ‘ears to come.
- Soft padded mouse ears
- Simulated leather grain ears and band
- Embossed, raised print Disney it’s a small world children on front and back of ears
- Sequined bow
- Cloisonné clock face centerpiece
- Embroidered ”it’s a small world” logo on side of band“
Mickey Mouse Floral Ear Headband – $34.99
“You’re sure to receive a bunch of compliments when wearing this floral ear headband. Three vinyl appliqué flowers are accented with colorful faceted gems on the simulated leather Mickey Mouse ears that feature a checkered design with flowers.
- Soft padded Mickey Mouse ears
- Simulated leather grain ears and outer band
- Allover checkered design with flowers
- Ears feature three vinyl appliqué flowers with faceted gems“
Up Ear Headband for Adults – $34.99
This set is nice because you can wear it with or without the bow.
“Adventure is out there so it’s handy to have a compass so you can find where you’re going. Inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Up, this simulated leather headband features padded ears with embossed designs of Carl Fredricksen’s house floating beneath balloons, and a compass. A brooch of Ellie’s Grape Soda bottlecap decorates one ear, while Carl’s bow tie clips on the headband.
- Simulated leather ear headband
- Padded ears with embossed designs
- Right ear features Carl Fredricksen’s house with balloons
- Includes Grape Soda bottlecap brooch
- Left ear features compass
- Detachable bow inspired by bow tie worn by Carl
- Simulated leather headband exterior
- Contrasting non-slip velour interior“
Loungefly Marvel Infinity Stones Ear Headband – $39.99
“Nothing will be impossible when you have the collective power of the six infinity stones in your possession. Inspired by the celebrated gauntlet, this simulated gold leather ear headband from Loungefly is studded with colorful gems on the front and back of each ear. A gold lamé bow, with its faceted jewel, sparkles at the center while Thanos’ ”I am inevitable” catchphrase is featured on the headband.
- Simulated gold leather headband
- Padded golden ears feature embossed design inspired by the Infinity Gauntlet
- Front of ears feature five faceted ”Infinity Stones”
- The sixth ”Infinity Stone” is featured in ornate setting on the gold lamé bow
- Back of ears feature six faceted ”Infinity Stones”
- Simulated gold leather headband exterior
- Cloisonné Disney x Loungefly metal plate on band
- ”I am inevitable” screen art text on headband exterior“
Captain America Ear Headband – $39.99
“Let your appreciation of Captain America go to your head with this ear headband inspired by the World War II Super Soldier. The simulated leather design includes sparkling stars and stripes on the ears, while the sequin bow has his winged ”A” at its center.
- Simulated leather headband
- Padded ears
- Pebbled brown simulated leather on the rear
- Glittering stars and stripes design on the front
- Striped bow features red and white sequins
- Foam Captain America winged ”A” logo at bow’s center
- Pebbled brown simulated leather headband exterior“
Which ones are your favorite?
These are available now on Disneystore.com.
