Five New Disney Ear Headbands Now Available On The Disney Store







If you are heading to a Disney Park soon, or if you simply love to collect Mickey or Minnie ears, we have five new options for you to choose from.

Let’s take a look!

“This simulated leather Minnie Mouse ear headband with sequined bow and cloisonné clock face centerpiece is a sign of friendship for everyone, and a sparkling souvenir of the Disney it’s a small world attraction to enjoy for ‘ears to come.

Soft padded mouse ears

Simulated leather grain ears and band

Embossed, raised print Disney it’s a small world children on front and back of ears

Sequined bow

Cloisonné clock face centerpiece

Embroidered ”it’s a small world” logo on side of band“

“You’re sure to receive a bunch of compliments when wearing this floral ear headband. Three vinyl appliqué flowers are accented with colorful faceted gems on the simulated leather Mickey Mouse ears that feature a checkered design with flowers.

Soft padded Mickey Mouse ears

Simulated leather grain ears and outer band

Allover checkered design with flowers

Ears feature three vinyl appliqué flowers with faceted gems“

Up Ear Headband for Adults – $34.99

This set is nice because you can wear it with or without the bow.

“Adventure is out there so it’s handy to have a compass so you can find where you’re going. Inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Up, this simulated leather headband features padded ears with embossed designs of Carl Fredricksen’s house floating beneath balloons, and a compass. A brooch of Ellie’s Grape Soda bottlecap decorates one ear, while Carl’s bow tie clips on the headband.

Simulated leather ear headband

Padded ears with embossed designs

Right ear features Carl Fredricksen’s house with balloons

Includes Grape Soda bottlecap brooch

Left ear features compass

Detachable bow inspired by bow tie worn by Carl

Simulated leather headband exterior

Contrasting non-slip velour interior“

“Nothing will be impossible when you have the collective power of the six infinity stones in your possession. Inspired by the celebrated gauntlet, this simulated gold leather ear headband from Loungefly is studded with colorful gems on the front and back of each ear. A gold lamé bow, with its faceted jewel, sparkles at the center while Thanos’ ”I am inevitable” catchphrase is featured on the headband.

Simulated gold leather headband

Padded golden ears feature embossed design inspired by the Infinity Gauntlet

Front of ears feature five faceted ”Infinity Stones”

The sixth ”Infinity Stone” is featured in ornate setting on the gold lamé bow

Back of ears feature six faceted ”Infinity Stones”

Simulated gold leather headband exterior

Cloisonné Disney x Loungefly metal plate on band

”I am inevitable” screen art text on headband exterior“

“Let your appreciation of Captain America go to your head with this ear headband inspired by the World War II Super Soldier. The simulated leather design includes sparkling stars and stripes on the ears, while the sequin bow has his winged ”A” at its center.

Simulated leather headband

Padded ears

Pebbled brown simulated leather on the rear

Glittering stars and stripes design on the front

Striped bow features red and white sequins

Foam Captain America winged ”A” logo at bow’s center

Pebbled brown simulated leather headband exterior“

Which ones are your favorite?

These are available now on Disneystore.com.