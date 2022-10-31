Five Great Disney Movies To Watch On Halloween

Halloween and here, and what could better than watching a movie with your family after your annual trick or treating? Likely Disney has a decent selection of films that can fall under that category. Obviously most people think about Hocus Pocus, but today we’re going to highlight five great options for you to all enjoy this spooky season.



– The Haunted Mansion (2003)







When a real estate agent named Jim Evers (Eddie Murphy), his wife Sarah (Marsha Thompson) and their kids decide to make a detour on their family vacation to see an old mansion for sale they find themselves trapped in the house with various ghosts and spooks. Some are friendly, while others are not as kind. A decent experience if you want something both family friendly and haunting at the same time.



– Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)







If you want something “old school” then look no further. While the first half which adapts The Wind in the Willows, the second half is the true Halloween experience as it adapts the story of Sleepy Hollow. Narrated and voiced by singer Bing Crosby, the town’s school teacher Ichabod Crane is told a story of the Headless Horseman. As he heads home he encounters the mysterious creature. Can he find his way back before he looses his head?



– Frankenweenie (2012)







A feature length adaptation of Tim Burton’s 1984 short film of the same name, Freankenweenie gives us a retelling of the classic tale of Frankenstein in a unique stop-motion style in black & white. A young boy named Victor brings his dead dog Sparky back to life with the power of lightning. Will Victor be able to keep his secret without turning the town against him and his weird science?



– Pooh’s Heffalump Halloween Movie (2005)







Now something for a much younger audience. Young Roo wants to give his Heffelump friend Lumpy a good first Halloween. However, a story told by Tigger about a monster called the Gabloon terrifies the two. They later find themselves lost, so the two must try to find their way home before the Gabloon find them. It’s also cool since the film includes the 1996 special Boo to You Too! Winnie the Pooh in the form of a “flashback”.



– Tower of Terror (1997)







A film adaptation of the ride of the same name, Tower of Terror sees filmmaker Buzzy Crooker (Steve Guttenberg) and his daughter Anna (Kiersten Dunst) try to set the souls of the five ghosts who inhabit the hotel free while also discovering the secret to what caused their untimely deaths nearly 60 years earlier.



We hope you have a Happy Halloween, and that you consider giving at least one of these films a watch while you’re scarfing down candy.



