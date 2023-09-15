Fisher Price Little People Hocus Pocus and Nightmare Before Christmas Sets Are Perfect For Halloween







Fisher Price has been bringing nostalgia to their Little People line. In the past few years they’ve made Little People based on popular IP like ‘E.T.,’ ‘The Office,’ and ‘Lord of the Rings.” Now they have some new sets for young and older alike featuring ‘Hocus Pocus’ and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Let’s take a look!

“Crack open the spell book, light a candle, and prepare to ride a vacuum through Salem’s skies with this special edition Little People Collector set commemorating the classic Halloween film, Disney’s Hocus Pocus! Featuring 3 Little People figurines styled like each of the witchy Sanderson sisters, this is a must-have figure set for any fan.”

“Visit Halloween Town

Fans of Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas film can celebrate the season with this special edition Little People Collector set featuring figurines inspired by their favorite residents of Halloween Town! Each figure is styled like a character from the film, including Jack Skellington with his pumpkin, Sally with some thistle, a ghostly Zero, and a glow-in-the-dark Oogie Boogie with his bugs.”

Or if you are just looking for a basic Disney-themed set for kids, you can find that too.

“Celebrate Disney 100 Years of Wonder with this Little People figure set featuring classic Disney characters

Includes 6 figures: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto

Each figure stands over 2.75 inches tall and features shiny, pearlized accents in honor of the Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder celebration

Figures sized just right for small hands to grasp and move, helping to strengthen fine motor skills

Encourages imaginative play and storytelling for toddlers and preschool kids ages 18 months to 5 years old“

There are many other sets available.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

**affiliate links are featured in this article.