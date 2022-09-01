First Trailer For “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” Releases Online

Prepare yourself for a fright, because that sticky stuff on the ground isn’t honey, it’s blood. The first trailer for the upcoming horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey released online and already has people talking.

The British made independent horror film went viral earlier this year when pictures of the nightmarish Pooh and Piglet were spread online. The film is being written and directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield and is being distributed by ITN Studios with a potential October, 2022 release date.



Earlier this year the original Winnie the Pooh books entered the public domain, which allowed this film to exist. Disney is most likely not happy with this new film as they see it as damaging to their version of the classic character.







The story follows Pooh and Piglet as many years have passed since Christopher Robin visited them. Feeling abandoned the two take on an animalistic type state and become more like a grizzly bear and a wild boar. They have since killed and eaten Eeyore (don’t know what happened to Rabbit, Owl or the rest) and they kill anyone who comes to the Hundred Acre Wood.



Had the filmmakers waited until 2024 they could have Tigger as he won’t be public domain until then since he appeared in the sequel book, not the original.



The film seems to take inspiration from various classic slasher films like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Halloween and Friday the 13th. The film will most likely have an R Rating from the MPA for gore/violence, but it is currently unknown if there will be any nudity.



While this is a unique take on the characters many classic Pooh fans are not happy and plan to boycott the film’s release. Though it’s unknown if this will have any effect.



Are you looking forward to this horrific take on a beloved childhood icon? Or are you going to skip visiting the Hundred Acre Wood this year?