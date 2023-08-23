First Trailer For Rebel Moon (Zack Snyder’s Star Wars) Releases







The first trailer for the upcoming Netflix sci-fi action epic Rebel Moon aka Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire was released online. In less than 24 hours the initial trailer has accumulated nearly 8 million views on YouTube alone.

The film’s official synopsis:



“In a universe controlled by the corrupt government of the Mother World, the moon of Veldt is threatened by the forces of the Imperium, the army of the Mother World controlled by Regent Balisarius.“



“Kora, a former member of the Imperium who seeks redemption for her past in the leadership of the oppressive government, tasks herself to recruit warriors from across the galaxy to make a stand against the Mother World’s forces before they return to the planet.”







The film stars Sofia Boutella as Kora, the main protagonist. The film also features Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Bae Doona, Ray Fisher, Ed Skrien and Anthony Hopkins. The film is described as a Seven Samurai or Magnificent Seven set in space.



The film was directed, produced, and co-written by director Zack Snyder, known for films such as 300 and Watchmen. He is also known as the former creative lead of the DCEU at Warner Bros. He left the franchise following multiple projects underperforming, such as Batman v Superman and Justice League.



Initially, Rebel Moon started out as a Star Wars project when he came up with the concept. Due to wanting to have full creative control and not wanting to be restricted by previous stories, he shelved the project until nearly a decade later, when he was able to partner with Netflix to bring the story to life.







Despite not taking place in the Star Wars universe, you can still see heavy influences from both Star Wars at Dune. The film is set to release later this year, with a second film entitled Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver set for early next year and a possible third film after that.



What do you think? Is it better that Rebel Moon be its own idea, or should it have been a Star Wars movie? Let us know your thoughts below.