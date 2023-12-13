First Trailer For DreamWorks’ Kung Fu Panda 4 Trailer Drops







After a few of the early unfinished trailers leaked, the first official trailer for DreamWorks’ Kung Fu Panda 4 has finally released online. It is the first film the franchise has seen since 2016 and the film is the first to be released under the new ownership of NBCUniversal.

As revealed in the leaked trailers Po is now set to step down from the role of Dragon Warrior to become the “Zen Master,” and the new character of Zhen, a female white fox and theif played by Awkafina, is speculated to become his successor. Meanwhile, the main villain known as “The Chameleon” (Played by: Viola Davis) is stealing the skills of the villains from the first three films and impersonating them.

Po must now trust his new protege to help take her down, with the help of a few fellow criminals, before Chameleon takes over. While other characters like Master Shifu and Mr. Ping appear in the trailer, it is not known if any of the other characters such as the Furious Five will have prominent roles in the film.

One notable addition is that Ian McShane is confirmed to be reprising the role of Tai Lung, the villain of the first film. While he will be one of Chameleon’s alter egos, it isn’t known how much of a role the real Tai Lung will play as we do see him confront her in the trailer.

While the trailer does look like the film may be entertaining, this shows that the series may stop here as Po is seemingly “passing the torch.” The franchise was originally meant to have six films, but sadly, this may be the last one.

Are you excited for more kung fu fighting action when it releases this March? Will we see any members of the Furious Five? Will Po and Tigress get together? Let us know your thoughts below.