First Look Inside Toadstool Café at Super Nintendo World Universal Studios Hollywood

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood opens next month. Small glimpses of the land have been given to the media. Recently, Eater Los Angeles received a glimpse inside Toadstool Café.

Super Nintendo World has been highly anticipated in Hollywood since Universal Parks signed an agreement with Nintendo. Rumors have even begun about Universal Studios Hollywood looking to expand Super Nintendo World in an expansion by 2025. Yet, “foodies” have been waiting for information about Toadstool Café. We wanted to know if the United States American versions of video game-themed food could match the Japanese versions. This recent article helped with that discussion.

With Super Nintendo World opening at Universal Studios Hollywood next month, guests will enjoy a highly immersive themed land based on video games, including Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge. Guests will find some exciting dining also at the land’s signature restaurant, Toadstool Cafe.

After entering the mushroom-shaped quick-service restaurant, diners view a digital depiction of Chef Toad prepping the meals for the day.

This restaurant offers ample seating. Sure, the seating area could be more significant, but Universal Studios Hollywood lacks extra space. In fact, this place seats 265 diners. For those of you wondering how many seats a similar restaurant at Universals’ Epic Universe will have, Alicia Stella says the Orlando version will have 344 seats.

The ceiling features with power-up icons and green Warp Pipes. Video screens make up the “windows,” providing a view of the video game Mushroom Kingdom and even some view of Chef Toad at work. The seating options look video game worthy. Of course, a soundtrack of remixed Super Mario Brothers video game music plays.

The menu here took some significant hints from the successes at the Universal Studios Japan location. Guests can choose between the Piranha Plant Caprese, the Mario Burger, the Super Star Chicken Salad, and the Luigi Burger with pesto and chicken, for example. Cathy Chaplin wrote that the toadstool-shaped garlic knots dusted in Parmesan cheese and parsley are made in-house, including the accompanying marinara sauce. If looking for something outside the norm, The Chef Toad Short Rib Special features goat cheese polenta, a red wine reduction, and puddles of sour cream that mimic the namesake character’s hat. However, Chaplin wrote that according to a park representative, the chef’s special will likely change with the seasons.

Since this is theme park dining, unique desserts tempt you into eating them. Guests can add dessert to their meal in the form of a pink Princess Peach cupcake, a matcha-topped slice of Mt. Beanpole cake, or a serving of tiramisu that resembles the Question Mark Blocks.

This place offers a specialty beverage too. The Super Star Lemon Squash comes as a fizzy lemonade drink with boba and star-shaped jellies.

We know this place will be popular. We will learn far more in the upcoming weeks with annual passholders starting previews of this land and this café.