First Look: ‘Disney Dreams That Soar’ Drone Show at Disney Springs!







In March, Disney announced that a new aerial light show would premiere in Orlando. Today, we got the first look at the magic an army of drones can create in the night skies.

Of course, the official title of the show comes complete with a corporate sponsor. Disney Dreams That Soar presented by AT&T will take to the skies over Disney Springs on May 24.

Disney Dreams That Soar‘s director, Tony Giordana, explains that the show is aimed at everyone who has been touched by the studio’s various films throughout the past 100 years: “We put a lot of thought into making sure that no matter how old you are or how much of a fan you are, you’re going to see a character that you love.”

He continued, explaining the goal of creating such a technologically advanced piece of entertainment: “We were given the assignment to create an experience where you want to just hold the hand of the person next to you. That’s always echoing in my mind as we work on this show.”

It will take 800 drones to make the magic happen. Rather than filling the sky with explosions and smoke, the flying LEDs will be accompanied by music and sound effects.

Drone shows may soon replace the famed fireworks spectacular all around Walt Disney World. They’re less noisy and possibly more eco-friendly.

Will fans of the parks’ nighttime shows be willing to give up the fireworks if Disney decides to phase them out? It’s hard to say. As someone who has lived by the parks, I think it would be a nice break from the nightly explosions.

[Source: Disney Parks Blog]