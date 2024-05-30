Search
First Look At Tiana's Bayou Adventure From "We Call This Imagineering"

Walt Disney World

By Kambrea Pratt
In the latest episode of “We Call This Imagineering” on Youtube we are given a behind-the-scenes, partial POV look at the finale of the attraction and small clips of different scenes within.

The episode focuses on the music of the attractions, and we get a look at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure:

Overall, it doesn’t look too bad.

Tiana is there at the beginning to explain your mission.

One of the animal bands (it was blurry because the camera was focused more on the talking heads.)

These look like leftovers from Navi River Journey. (Plus a screen.)

I’m sure you are searching for ingredients but I’m not sold on the look.

The finale is impressive, though. (Even with the restaurant windows being screens)

Charlotte and Prince Neveen, his brother, and Louis are there.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens on June 28, 2024.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!


