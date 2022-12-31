First Look at runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend Merchandise

Recently, Disney unveiled the first look at some of the merchandise associated with the upcoming runDisney event at Walt Disney World. With the most significant race weekend in 30 years happening January 4-8, 2023, one would expect some excellent race weekend merchandise to be available. Based on this, some retro-style merchandise will be sold to commemorate 30 years of Disney races.

Previously, we learned that the race medals would be ’90s retro-themed. Thus, the 90’s retro merchandise should surprise no one.

As Disney Parks Blog stated, “with six races and three challenges hosted by some of our Fab Five friends and Dopey, we invite you to join us as we throw it back for a weekend with a dose of 90’s retro vibes, iconic characters and a glimpse into the runDisney of years of past.” The 90’s retro vibes can be seen on shirts, backpacks, jackets, and more.

This year, Disney encourages runners to show off their accomplishments. They even created some “I Did It! finisher merchandise. The race weekend artwork can also be found in various types of logo performance apparel.

Disney states that the runner can keep cool and hopefully look cool with items such as the weekend logo headwear and Corkcicle drinkware. Also, some commemorative pins and pin sets were also designed for this race weekend. Of course, a unique Loungefly backpack can be purchased for your collection.

Disney also said guests should be on the lookout for these commemorative items and more during the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. In addition, all guests are invited to attend during the following dates and times:

Wednesday, January 4, 2023: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, January 5, 2023: 12 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, January 6, 2023: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 7, 2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Since these races involve early morning running through some portions of Walt Disney World, the operation of those parks can be influenced. Due to that, we now know Blizzard Beach will be closed on January 8th for the entire day to accommodate the marathon runner. Blizzard Beach will be towards the last section of the marathon run that day.

Will you be running in any of the races? What do you think of the merchandise? Let us know in the comments below.