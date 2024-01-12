First Look At ‘Disney The Tale of Moana’ Debuting on The Disney Treasure







Disney’s next cruise ship, the Disney Treasure, will set sail in December 2024. Ahead of the first sailings, Disney has posted a look at the new stage show “Disney The Tale of Moana,” which will be exclusive to the Walt Disney Theatre onboard the ship.

Here’s a first look from Disney.

Large Puppets will be featured in the show. According to the Disney Parks Blog, Disney Live Entertainment’s creative director of puppetry and articulation, Jeff Conover, along with Michael Curry, a master puppet designer, created the new puppets for the show, including the new Te Kā puppet that is the largest produced for the Disney Cruise line.

“When Moana meets Te Kā and restores the heart of Te Fiti, the giant Te Kā puppet will shed its fiery shell and become the gentle island goddess, Te Fiti herself.”

A new song, “Warrior Face,” will be performed during the stage show.

“Moana and Maui will perform the song “Warrior Face” for the first time in the stage show when the demigod teaches Moana how to face her fears before entering the Realm of the Monsters to face Tamatoa. “Warrior Face” will join classic favorites from the Grammy-Award winning soundtrack in the stage show, including “You’re Welcome,” “We Know The Way” and “How Far I’ll Go.”

The show will begin in modern times on the imaginary island of Motunui.

Disney will try to make this fictional island based on actual Pacific Island cultures, including “..vibrant dance and songs in a mix of languages including Tuvaluan, Tokelauan and Samoan.” During the story “we will learn how the ocean chooses young Moana for an incredible journey to restore the heart of Te Fiti.”

The show stopper will be “How Far I’ll Go.”

For this popular scene, the theater will transform from the island to the ocean. Like the iconic scene in the film, the “sky” will be filled with “twinkling stars” and a “glowing manta ray will emerge and soar above the audience.”

It’s going to be impressive. Definitely a quality stage show!

I can’t wait to see more about this one.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney Parks Blog