First Look At Descendants: The Rise of Red Has Been Released







Disney has just released a teaser for the fourth Descendants film, “Descendants: The Rise of Red.” In this film, Uma (China Anne McClain) is now the principal of Auradon Prep.

The trailer mentions that Mal offered Uma the position, but it is just an offhand comment and does not show Dove Cameron returning as the character.

“Descendants: The Rise of Red” will focus on Red (Kylie Cantrall), who is the daughter of the Queen of Hearts, so Red is another “VK” (villain’s kid) for this film.

One very cool nod to the past is the casting of Brandy as Cinderella and Paolo Montalban as Prince Charming. Of course, Brandy famously played Cinderella in 1997. It is odd that the original Descendants films had a Cinderella and Prince Charming already, but it’s still a fun addition.

In this film, Cinderella’s daughter Chloe (Malia Baker) must join forces with Red and time-travel to prevent a coup on Auradon.

Here’s the teaser trailer:

Here is the synopsis for the film:

“Former Villain Kid Uma, now headmaster of Auradon Prep, extends an invite to the school to another VK – Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts from Wonderland. After the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red must team up with Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter Chloe and travel back in time to try to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.”

The “Descendants” movies started in 2015 and ran through 2019. The original three films and the animated “Descendants: The Royal Wedding” starred Dove Cameron as Mal (Malifecent’s daughter), Sofia Carson as Evie (The Evil Queen’s daughter), Booboo Stewart as Jay (Jafar’s son), and Cameron Boyce as Carlos (Cruella de Vil’s son.)

Sadly, Cameron Boyce passed away in 2019 from complications due to epilepsy. China Anne McClain said she almost didn’t return due to heartbreak over Boyce’s passing, but ultimately, it was a healing experience for her.

Here’s what she said to PEOPLE:

“I was apprehensive to revisit the Descendants world at first, because losing Cam was the first heartbreak I’ve ever experienced. But once I saw how excited the new generation of kids were, it reminded me of myself when we created the original films.

Everything came together beautifully. There’s one scene that is very special to me, I’m sure the audience will be able to guess which one it is once they see the movie. Stepping back into Uma was very fulfilling and healing for me.”

I’m not sure how this film will perform, given that most of the original cast is gone, but a new generation might enjoy it quite a bit.

“Descendants: The Rise of Red” will debut on Disney+ sometime this summer.

Source: PEOPLE