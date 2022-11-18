Fireboy & Watergirl Host CoolMath Games Tweet About Disney / Pixar’s ‘Elemental’

Yesterday Disney /Pixar released a trailer and poster for their upcoming film ‘Elemental.’ It was met with many people again pointing out that it felt like a swapped version of the flash game Fireboy and Watergirl. So much so that CoolMath Games posted a tweet featuring Disney’s trailer.

do u think they explore a forest temple or something https://t.co/ZbhaGQNt4f — Coolmath Games (@TheRealCoolmath) November 17, 2022

For those unfamiliar with Fireboy & Watergirl here is a bit of history. The game was created by Oslo Albet back in 2009. You play as the characters while you solve puzzles, collect diamonds, and make your way through temples.

The game is hosted on CoolMath Games. There were several games created including:

Fireboy and Watergirl 1: Forest Temple.

Fireboy and Watergirl 2: Light Temple.

Fireboy and Watergirl 3: Ice Temple.

Fireboy and Watergirl 4: Crystal Temple.

Fireboy and Watergirl 5: Elements.

Fireboy and Watergirl 6: Fairy Tales.

It wasn’t just a flash in the pan. The games have been popular with many fans for years. When the announcement was made about ‘Elemental’ many immediately noticed and pointed out that it was basically a “gender-swapped” version of the game.

Here are some of the responses to CoolMath’s tweet:

lol i ratio’d pixar again oops — Coolmath Games (@TheRealCoolmath) November 18, 2022

Other comments on Twitter about the obvious comparison:

I don’t what is worse. Disney not knowing about the game because they didn’t check into it first or them knowing about it and gender swapping the characters and doing it anyway. If it would become an issue Disney will likely do what they always do and either try to stall out the creator in court till they run out of money or just pay them off to make it got away.

Coincidence is a possibility, but I find that a bit hard to believe and I’m clearly not alone.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!