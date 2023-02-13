Finn’s FN2187 Stormtrooper Helmet Replica Coming Soon!







The moment that changed First Order stormtrooper FN2187’s life forever is now available for pre-order, thanks to Denuo Novo. Finn’s helmet, complete with his comrade’s blood, is the latest licensed Star Wars premier helmet replica to be announced by the company.

The helmet is made from fiberglass and is fully lined, allowing the replica to be worn. FN-2187’s helmet will ship sometime during the second quarter of this year and is priced at $700. This helmet was made via 3D scans of the original prop from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Denuo Novo’s stormtrooper helmets can typically fit hat sizes up to 8.

“Committed to the cause of the Resistance, Finn fights alongside his closest friends in the struggle to defeat the First Order, the evil regime he once served as a stormtrooper. As FN-2187, he was trained from birth to serve the First Order, but a skirmish on Jakku awakened his conscience and drove him down a different path, one that proved both heroic and dangerous.”

Remember when we all thought that Finn would be the main character of the new Star Wars trilogy? An ex-stormtrooper learning the ways of the Force and taking down a whole new imperialistic threat to the galaxy was a rumor I could get behind.

Then, in reality, the twisting narratives of two weirdo directors caused Finn to be turned into a caricature and comedy relief. Ultimately, he never had an arc and was possibly sacrificed to the marketing gods.

I can’t be the only one who thinks the First Order’s stormtrooper helmets look like ducks. The first time I saw the new design, I thought, “Why do they look like rejects from the Mighty Ducks cartoon?”

While I like the rest of the armor updates, the helmets are something I can never take seriously because the front looks like a duck’s bill.

[Source: Denuo Novo]