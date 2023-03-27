Final Harry Potter Coin From The Royal Mint Celebrates 25 Years of Magic







The Royal Mint, the official maker of UK coins, launched the final Harry Potter coin in the collection today. This collection celebrates 25 years since the publication of J.K Rowling’s “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” with a coin featuring the enchanting Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Though the United States of America readers might know the first Harry Potter book as “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” the coins commemorate the first book. Despite the name change for USA readers, this beloved book continues to be celebrated in collectibles, toys, and theme parks.

Last in the Collection of Harry Potter Coins

The Royal Mint’s Harry Potter collection is one of a small number that saw a portrait change during the series. The first two coins in the collection featured the portrait of Her Late Majesty, with the final two featuring King Charles III’s official portrait. A portrait change during the series is rare, making this set of coins highly collectible. The launch of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry one-ounce coin marks the conclusion of this unique collection of coins.

The Harry Potter coin collection has already received a popular response globally, with collectors and Harry Potter enthusiasts across 86 countries having bought at least one coin in the range. The Royal Mint has seen a strong reaction from younger families and millennials purchasing Harry Potter coins in the collection. Experts at The Royal Mint concluded that those who grew up reading the series of books find nostalgia with each coin in the series.

Rebecca Morgan, Director of Collector Services at The Royal Mint

“We have thoroughly enjoyed celebrating 25 years since the novel Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was first released with a unique coin collection,” stated Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at The Royal Mint. She also said, “…we conclude this very special and popular coin collection with a coin featuring the magical Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. It felt fitting to have the final coin in this collection feature Hogwarts School, where Harry Potter became one of the greatest wizards of all time. This collection of coins has received a popular response among ‘Potterheads’ across the globe, who have found nostalgia with each coin in the series.”

Jim Kay

Combining traditional minting techniques with technology, The Royal Mint’s craftspeople have reproduced Jim Kay’s illustrations in color for the first time on official UK coins. Many of the coins in the range also feature an enchanting ‘latent feature’ which rotates in the light to reveal a lightning bolt and the number ’25’ to mark the anniversary year. The Royal Mint used an advanced picosecond laser to imprint the intricate design onto coin-making tools to ensure accuracy. This effect further enhances the coin’s design.

The coin series has been created with Bloomsbury Publishing, The Blair Partnership, and Warner Bros, Consumer Products. The final coin in the collection featuring Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is available from The Royal Mint’s website, with customers able to secure all four coins simultaneously.

