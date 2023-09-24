Film Review: A Haunting In Venice. A Spooktacular Murder Mystery.







What goes better with Halloween than a haunted house? One with a dead body in it. The third in the Kenneth Branagh series of Hercule Poirot murder mystery stories, A Haunting In Venice, brings the legendary detective with a mystery that feels almost otherworldly. This 20th Century Studios production feels right at home this time of year.







The first two films, Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and Death on the Nile (2022), try to be a bit more grounded in reality. While this film, based on the 1969 Agatha Christie novel Halloween Party, ties something different by throwing in elements of the supernatural and vengeful spirits.



WARNING: THE FOLLOWING SECTION CONTAINS POTENTIAL SPOILERS. CONTINUE AT YOUR OWN DISCRETION.



The film is set in post-war Italy in the city of Venice in 1947. After the events of the last film, Poirot has decided to retire from investigating, that is until his old friend Ariadne Oliver (Played by Tina Fey) invites him to a séance being held during a Halloween party at an old palazzo owned by Rowena Drake (Played by: Kelly Reilly), a retired opera singer.



Ms. Drake is desperate to speak with her departed daughter Alicia, who died at the house one year prior after an apparent suicide. The speaker at the séance is Ms. Joyce Reynolds (Played by Michelle Yeoh), and during the session reveals that Alicia was murdered. Not long after, multiple events take place that send Poirot on the hunt for a killer.







Without going into spoilers, the film does a fantastic job of blending murder mystery with a haunted house story by building top the suspense and keeping you on your toes for what might happen next. As the mystery unfolds, you find yourself asking more questions until the legendary detective is able to reveal the killer and bring justice to the departed.



Overal Rating: 8/10



This film is, so far, the best in the series. A fine example of blending genres. Hopefully, this isn’t the last time we see Branagh don the oversized mustache, as the film did hint at further adventures in the future. Other stories like The ABC Murders or The Big Four would be wonderful to see.