Fill Up On These ‘Star Wars’ Foods On May The Fourth!







Disney Parks Blog dropped info regarding all of the Star Wars-themed treats that will be available starting on May the 4th! So who's ready to punish their stomachs?!

Let’s check out the Star Wars treats offered up in Orlando.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios has Jettison Juice, Dark Vader cupcakes, and Wookie cookies. The juice can be found at ABC Commissary, Backlot Express, PizzeRizzo, and Rosie’s All-American Café. The cupcake and cookie are at Backlot Express. The trio is available from May 4th through the 31st.

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo will host the Oi-Oi Puff and the light-up Acid Spitter Orb Sipper. The Dark Side Chocolate Creation can be found at PizzeRizzo and The Trolley Car Café.

Ronto Roasters is another location to find the Acid Spitter Orb Sipper.

Lightsaber Churros, available in red and blue, will be at the Churro Carts at The Market and Grand Avenue and Anaheim Produce. The Churro Carts will only have the items on May 4th and 5th. The other location will carry the specialty items from the 4th through the end of May.

Disney Resort Hotels and Disney Springs are our next stops.

Oddly, Pineapple Lanai at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will be the only spot to carry the Millennium Falcon Star Wars Soft-serve Sundae.

The Ganachery at Disney Springs will be the place to find three more Star Wars treats: Queen Amidala Chocolate Piñata, the Ahsoka Pop, and the Millennium Falcon Pop. Meanwhile, the mango and habanero DOLE Whip swirl can be picked up at Swirls on the Water.

