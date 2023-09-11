Figment Took a Tumble and Slightly Delayed Meet and Greet Opening Today







Disney’s latest meet and greet is Figment. The lines for the purple dragon were reportedly reaching five hours yesterday. Our writer Jon covered the new attraction during the opening. Today, the lines are still long, but the meet and greet got a bit delayed after Figment tripped coming out of the Dreamport.

According to @thefunatics on Instagram, the character tripped over their legs and fell, which required the character to return and be checked for injuries.

“Figment Down! I repeated Figment down. His poor legs got tangled. Had to go right into the back. Seriously, we hope Figment is okay 👍! 💜 💜

Meet and greet is now delayed this morning. Epcot new Disney Character.

And, yes, I know haters are laughing right now!”

Thankfully, the actor seemed to be alright, and Figment returned a bit later to get the day started.

Figment is currently scheduled daily for two time frames.

9AM-12:30 PM and then again from 1:30PM- 3:30PM.

If Disney still questions whether Figment is worth the money to fix his attraction, the 5-hour lines for the new meet and greet, the complaints about no new Figment / Journey Into Imagination update news, and the insanity over the Figment popcorn bucket should clear those up immediately.

We do hope that the actor in the Figment costume is okay. Thankfully, the costume looks well padded and hopefully that helped cushion the fall. I’m sure it isn’t easy maneuvering in that costume with the thick legs and tail.

