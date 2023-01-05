Figment Popcorn Bucket Is Returning For EPCOT Festival of the Arts 2023

If you were just sad that you missed out on the 2022 Figment Festival of the Arts Popcorn bucket you have another chance. Disney has announced that the popular, purple dragon, bucket is returning to the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts for 2023. However, he will have a 40th Anniversary strap.

Many people lined up for hours to get a bucket or two (or dozens if they have family members with them.) The Figment buckets went for hundreds on eBay and even art pieces of the buckets sold for large sums of money.

It was insane. So of course Disney wants to cash in again, but that’s incredible news for those that missed out and not so great news for those that paid hundreds of dollars for one. This year we might see just the straps sell for a large amount of money. Who knows. The Disney merchandise insanity could easily make straps go for hundreds of dollars. Will drawings of the straps also sell this year?

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts runs from January 13 – February 20, 2023.

Source: Disney Parks Blog