Figment Little Golden Book Is Coming January 2024







Figment fans, we have some news for you! A new Little Golden Book featuring Figment will be coming on January 2, 2024, according to the Penguin / Random House website!

There is no cover art yet but we do know that the book will be based on the lyrics to “One Little Spark’ from Journey Into Imagination with Figment. Not sure if it will be the original lyrics or the lyrics for the “new” attraction.

Here’s the write-up:

“Meet the Disney Park’s iconic little dragon Figment in this Little Golden Book! Perfect for children ages 2 to 5!

Journey into Imagination with Figment, the purple dragon from Disney’s EPCOT theme park and mascot of Disney’s Imagination Pavilion. Featuring lyrics from the beloved Disney song “One Little Spark”, this adorable Little Golden Book about creativity and imagination is perfect for children ages 2 to 5 plus Disney Parks fans and Little Golden Book collectors of all ages.”

Personally, I’m hoping this is a good sign that Disney is going to do more with the popular dragon mascot of EPCOT. We already know he’s getting a meet and greet soon, and the original ride was honored during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

Rumors have been swirling about a possible redo of his attraction, with Disney executives touring the attraction. Many want Dreamfinder returned and a retheme that brings the ride back to what it once was.

There was also talk of the little dragon getting a new Disney+ show (there were short films back in the 1980s), and we know he’s getting a movie. Given his popularity, I think Disney might want to seriously consider redoing the attraction.

(Bring back Dreamfinder too!)

Figment would be joining the other Disney Parks Little Golden Book titles including:

I’m really excited to see a Figment book join the others!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

*This article does contain affiliate links.