Figment EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival Loungefly Mini Back Now On Shop Disney







The incredibly popular EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival Loungefly Figment mini-backpack is now available on Shop Disney. Initially, this piece flew off the shelves, but now it’s much easier to find. This year’s Crocs are also available now!

Let’s take a look!

This mini backpack measures approximately 10 3/4” H x 8 1/4” W x 4” D.

“Fire-up your imagination along with Figment while carrying this Loungefly mini backpack featuring our adorable dragon. The novel design features a sliding Figment who ”flies” down to water his mouse-eared succulent. You’ll bloom everywhere you go with this great souvenir of the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023.

Simulated leather backpack

Figment appliqué is attached with a metal slider that allows him to move up and down to water the Mickey icon cactus

Contrast piping and trims

Double zipper main compartment

Loungefly logo metal pulls

Zip front pocket

EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023 pull charm

Exterior side pockets

Back features EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023 logo screen art

Adjustable padded shoulder straps

Top carry handle

Pewter finish hardware

Print lining“

Crocs are back for the 2023 Flower and Garden Festival. These feature all three festival lines including Figment, Snow White, and Orange Bird.

Sizes M4/W6- M 9/W11 are available.

“Fans of the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023 can now enjoy green feet to go with their green fingers. This special pair of comfy commemorative clogs by Crocs are ideal for wearing at the festival or for pottering around your garden.

Three molded Jibbitz vinyl charms on each shoe

Jibbitz designs include two each of Figment, Orange Bird, and Snow White

Raised EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023 logo on heel strap

Ventilation holes on top

Pivoting heel strap

Contoured footbed

Lightweight

Slip-resistant, non-marking soles

360° comfort

Crosalite Foam“

Other items are also available. You can view them here.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!