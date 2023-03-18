Figment EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival Loungefly Mini Back Now On Shop Disney

The incredibly popular EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival Loungefly Figment mini-backpack is now available on Shop Disney. Initially, this piece flew off the shelves, but now it’s much easier to find. This year’s Crocs are also available now!
Figment Flower and Garden Festival Mini Backpack – $78
This mini backpack measures approximately 10 3/4” H x 8 1/4” W x 4” D.
“Fire-up your imagination along with Figment while carrying this Loungefly mini backpack featuring our adorable dragon. The novel design features a sliding Figment who ”flies” down to water his mouse-eared succulent. You’ll bloom everywhere you go with this great souvenir of the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023.
- Simulated leather backpack
- Figment appliqué is attached with a metal slider that allows him to move up and down to water the Mickey icon cactus
- Contrast piping and trims
- Double zipper main compartment
- Loungefly logo metal pulls
- Zip front pocket
- EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023 pull charm
- Exterior side pockets
- Back features EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023 logo screen art
- Adjustable padded shoulder straps
- Top carry handle
- Pewter finish hardware
- Print lining“
EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival Crocs – $59.99
Crocs are back for the 2023 Flower and Garden Festival. These feature all three festival lines including Figment, Snow White, and Orange Bird.
Sizes M4/W6- M 9/W11 are available.
“Fans of the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023 can now enjoy green feet to go with their green fingers. This special pair of comfy commemorative clogs by Crocs are ideal for wearing at the festival or for pottering around your garden.
- Three molded Jibbitz vinyl charms on each shoe
- Jibbitz designs include two each of Figment, Orange Bird, and Snow White
- Raised EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023 logo on heel strap
- Ventilation holes on top
- Pivoting heel strap
- Contoured footbed
- Lightweight
- Slip-resistant, non-marking soles
- 360° comfort
- Crosalite Foam“
