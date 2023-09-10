Figment Arrived at Epcot- How Did First Day Go?







The moment many Walt Disney World fans have been waiting for finally happened. The Figment meet and greet opened at Epcot.

Ever wondered what the first day at a new Disney character meet and greet is like? For the record, it qualifies as awful and exciting all at the same time.

Now, imagine the Walt Disney World experienced fan’s favorite character, Figment, appearing a year after the character’s appearance was first announced.

Well, remember the part about awful and exciting? Increase that to twelve levels higher than you might expect.

Only a day earlier, Disney announced the Figment character would appear. D23 Destination participants received a preview of the new meet and greet the night before.

Awful

Let us start with the awful. If you were not a resort guest, then by the time you entered Epcot and reached the queue to meet Figment, you most likely waited outdoors in the sun. The meet and greet, according to the Disney mobile app, was supposed to start at 10:00 a.m. Well, it started later than that.

The outdoor queue had still not moved by 11:00 a.m. The queue moved very slowly for meeting Figment.

At 11:15, the outdoor queue started moving indoors. At that time, the expected wait reached three and a half hours for new guests entering the queue. For comparison, we finished the character meet-and-greet adventure just before 1:00 p.m. Yes, the wait was long on opening day.

Excitement of Meeting Figment

The fans displayed gushing emotions on the first day. They stated that they wanted to laugh and cry all at the same time. The fans had a hard time containing their emotions.

The outfits and character plushies being carried by guests showed how much some Disney fans have been looking forward to this day.

Meeting Figment

Figment in his new outfit makes for some nice photos. The love for Figment by fans shined for all to see on the opening day of this meet and greet. On opening day, a significant amount of people dressed for the big occasion. The greeting area resides near the exit to the Journey Into Imagination attraction exit.

Figment comes out of the DreamPort with a mini celebration. He then moves to the greeting area. At least on the first day, Figment meets with guests for about 11-15 minutes with short break times in between sessions.

Guests can take photos and videos. Figment will not sign stuff. Still, guests receive an autograph card. However, the cute purple dragon will dance with you and play along with whatever other antics you have in mind.

If you plan to visit Figment in the next few weeks, expect a long queue. We survived our awful and exciting visit to Epcot. If you visit, then let us know in the comments below.