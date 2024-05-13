Fight Starts Between Two Florida Tourists Over Disney World Tickets … and a Golf Cart?







Being a Florida Man, I’m used to seeing people start fights over dumb stuff. In Publix, people threw their hands over toilet paper. At EPCOT, I witnessed one guy bowing up at another guy because he had accidentally knocked over his colorful margarita.

So, when Fox 35 reported that two women got into fisticuffs over not only Walt Disney World tickets but also a golf cart, I didn’t even bat an eyelash. It must be another day in the Sunshine State, I thought.

Katherine Northrup and Gina Danforth decided to throw down in Wildwood, Florida (about an hour away from Disney). Why? The visitors to our fine State got into an argument regarding the two things mentioned above.

What was the extent of the disagreement? How did the golf cart and Walt Disney World tickets relate to one another? No one seems to know!

The Wildwood Police Department was called to a residence on the 5900 block of Roundwell Way on May 6th. There, the officers found Danforth (28) and Northrup (31) having to be restrained.

Allegedly, Danforth got up close to Northup and spit at her, which led to a more physical fight. It is reported that Northup did have signs of a physical attack. Danforth was taken temporarily to the hospital for “not feeling well.”

Both women were eventually booked on charges of battery and were released after paying $1,000 bonds. The cause of the fight and the details about how Walt Disney World tickets were involved are still a mystery.

I bet one person had the Park Hopper option while the other didn’t. But how did the golf cart factor into this? Is the real problem the angry Donald Duck that dwells within each of us, just below the surface?

The world may never know why Florida turns tourists into potential convicts. It’s a puzzle as old as time.

[Source: Fox 35 Orlando]